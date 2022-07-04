U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.57
    -0.86 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +0.19 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3190
    +0.1440 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,141.48
    +86.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.04
    -7.10 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.97
    +66.32 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Experts Weigh in on the Trends Shaping the Future of Digital Marketing

Zib Digital (zibdigital.com.au)
·2 min read

The digital marketing landscape is constantly evolving and keeping up with current trends is more important than ever to help businesses gain a competitive edge.

Zib Digital

Zib Digital
Zib Digital

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading digital marketing agency Melbourne wide, Zib Digital, digital marketing is more important than ever, but as it an ever-evolving landscape, it is essential for businesses to keep up and adapt their strategies to continue to reach their audience.

An integrated approach across multiple touch points will enable a brand to create a strong online presence, says Zib Digital. It's critical to be across the platforms where a business' target market is and there are plenty of opportunities to reach the right audience through social media and PR. Creating great, memorable content is the key here. When it comes to creating campaigns, consumers value personalisation. Zib Digital explains that personalised campaigns see higher engagement rates and conversions.

Micro-influencer marketing is continuing to gain traction, says Zib Digital. While influencer marketing has seen huge growth over the past few years, there are some issues with fake followers and big-name influencers losing some of their power as they take on more and more sponsored posts and consumers deem them to be inauthentic. Consumers value individual recommendations over being marketed at, so it makes sense to invest in micro-influencers who have built strong personal relationships with their followers.

Video continues to be a powerful medium for keeping the audience engaged with a brand in a way that is simple and easy to digest. Creating a video marketing strategy for social media is a great way to further engage with followers and grow the online community of a brand, says Zib Digital.

SEO remains a crucial element of any successful digital marketing strategy. The leaders in SEO Melbourne wide explain that SEO is an incredibly valuable tool for brand awareness, building relationships with prospects and positioning a business as an authority and trustworthy subject in their field.

To discuss digital marketing strategies with the premier SEO agency Melbourne wide, contact Zib Digital.

Melbourne

Suites 1 & 2, Level 2
132 Gwynne Street
Cremorne VIC 3121 - (03) 8685 9290

Related Images






Image 1: Zib Digital



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesChina has become an important

  • Oil Swings as Traders Grapple With Recession Concerns, Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed concerns that a global slowdown will erode demand against still-solid physical market signals.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesWest Texas Intermediate rose t

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • There is no more retirement': Inflation pushes seniors back into the workforce

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • This Oil King Has a Brighter Future Than You Might Think

    It's been a tough decade for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). The integrated oil major has dealt with volatile oil prices over the past 10 years, and the stock is up just 10% over that time. The demise of fossil fuels looks further away than some anticipated, and ExxonMobil is seeing the revival investors have been waiting years for.

  • Europe’s Gas Emergency Tops Formidable Risk-List For Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities opened Monday on steadier footing after last week’s turmoil, but investors face a daunting slate of immediate risks -- from a European gas crisis to fresh Covid-19 flare-ups in China and fears of a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-

  • Big Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

    Insiders bought up shares of Plains All American Pipeline and ReneSola, respectively levered to crude oil and solar power. Both have better prospects due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • $10,000 offers to get off a plane, CEO apologies and free pizza: Here’s how a massive labor shortage and pent-up demand helped create a chaotic summer for airlines

    “The pilot shortage for the industry is real"

  • Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware. See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs Fast facts One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be […]

  • Pain at the pump

    Skyrocketing gas prices are squeezing working Americans and feeding inflation. How did we get here?

  • China’s Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Faces Dozens of Lawsuits Alleging Design Theft

    At least 50 federal lawsuits in the U.S. alleging trademark or copyright infringement have named Shein or its Hong Kong-based parent company, Zoetop Business, in the past three years.

  • ‘How are we supposed to live?’: fast-food workers squeezed by inflation

    Workers at big chains struggle to make ends meet as prices increase but their wages have not

  • Despite crypto ban, China's tech talent rides the global web3 wave

    Despite China's sweeping bans on cryptocurrencies, domestic web3 talent is quietly flourishing, with many venturing beyond the country's border. What China doesn't want are cryptocurrencies' crashing prices that have roiled the market in recent months.

  • France's Schneider Electric to sell Russia unit to local management

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Schneider Electric SE has agreed to sell its Russian unit to the local leadership team, it said on Monday, joining a wave of companies divesting their Russian businesses. Schneider Electric said it expected to write off up to 300 million euros ($313 million) in net book value as a result of the divestment. "Schneider Electric is planning an orderly transfer and is allocating resources to support the employees in Russia and Belarus through the process," the company said.

  • KKR-Led £15 Billion Bid for UK Power Networks Fails, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A £15 billion ($18 billion) takeover approach led by KKR & Co. for the UK’s largest electricity distribution business collapsed, the Financial Times reported.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesCK

  • No guarantees Swiss will always have enough gas, minister says

    Swiss businesses would be first to have energy rationed in the event of supply shortages, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the SonntagsZeitung, warning that the government cannot guarantee there will always be enough gas to go around. Landlocked Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland. Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of total energy consumption.

  • German Regulator Fears Breakdown of Russian Gas Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Warning of a potential total breakdown of Russian gas supplies, Germany’s top power grid regulator called for greater efforts to save energy.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AThere’s now a questio