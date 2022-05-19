U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Expion360 Appoints Greg Aydelott as Chief Accounting Officer

·4 min read
In this article:
  • XPON

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), which is focused on the design, assembly, manufacturing and sales of lithium-ion phosphate batteries and supporting accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, has promoted Greg Aydelott to chief accounting officer. In this new position, he will oversee the company's day-to-day accounting operations, together with the CFO, and support financial reporting.

Aydelott has served as the company's controller since February and brings to the CAO position more than two decades of experience in financial management and operations, including experience in the areas of accounting, budgeting, business development and strategic planning, M&A, regulatory compliance, facility construction, and customer relations. He has helped many companies, large and small, grow both organically and acquisitively within the insurance, senior living, state government and non-profit healthcare industries.

"Greg's experience at fast-paced growth companies brings to us valuable skills and perspectives on financial management and team development," stated John Yozamp, CEO of Expion360. "We expect Greg to play an essential role as we continue to ramp our R&D, manufacturing, sales and marketing on a nationwide scale, as well as pursue new opportunities to accelerate our growth."

Aydelott commented: "I'm excited to take on these new responsibilities at such a pivotal stage in the company's growth and development as a market leader in lithium-ion battery power solutions for RV and marine products. I'm looking forward to supporting the company's anticipated continued growth in sales through its expanding customer base and distribution channels."

Aydelott previously served as senior financial analyst for a network of hospitals, clinics and health services with system-wide annual revenues of $1.5 billion. His responsibilities included the budgeting and analysis for the flagship division which accounted for $750 million in annual revenues along with a $3 million capital contingency budget.

He earlier served as director of business operations at a senior care provider with annual revenues of over $20 million, overseeing accounting, budgeting and expense management of six assisted living and memory care communities. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University Oregon.

Expion360 Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture
Expion360 Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture

About Expion360

Expion360 is focused on the design, assembly, manufacturing and sales of lithium-ion phosphate batteries and supporting accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with planned expansion into residential and industrial applications. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of an average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. To learn more about the company, visit, expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on April 4, 2022, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor Contact:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701739/Expion360-Appoints-Greg-Aydelott-as-Chief-Accounting-Officer

