Expion360 CEO Invited as Featured Guest on The Big Biz Show, October 6 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium battery solutions for the RV and marine industry, announced that its founder and CEO, John Yozamp, has been invited to appear as a featured guest on the popular Big Biz Show, an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program.

The show will air on this Thursday, October 6 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time. Check local listings for times in your area. The show will air on cable TV and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio via The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio and iHeart Media in 175 countries. Podcasts available on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Speaker.com and TuneIn. Also available to subscribers of biztv.com or ytaclub.com.

Yozamp will discuss how Expion360's lithium-ion battery design, materials and construction techniques are vastly superior to the competition and why lithium-ion batteries are quietly displacing lead-acid batteries as the best solution for energy storage.

"I look forward to talking about why our premium batteries are widely considered the top choice for achieving higher energy density, dependability, longevity and safety," said Yozamp. "Given our strong brand and the great flexibility of our products for use across a wide range of applications, we believe we will continue to expand in the lithium battery market."

The company recently reported record second quarter revenue up 122% to $2.2 million due to its expanded product offerings and increased distribution network. The company's gross profit increased 88% to $706,000.

About the Big Biz Show

Widely regarded as "Business with a Bite," the Big Biz Show is an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program. The fast-talking, hard-hitting show is hosted by Bob "Sully" Sullivan, who is also a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network. For more information, go to bigbizshow.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and the marine industry, with planned expansion into residential and industrial applications. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of an average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

