Expion360 Expands Reseller Network with Addition of Major U.S. Battery Marketer and Distributor

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader for lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles (RVs), outdoor, and marine applications, has begun distributing its products to the individual distributors of one of the largest and most well-established battery distribution networks in the U.S.

These distributors sell millions of batteries annually through one of the nation's largest distribution networks, with more than 200 distribution centers providing Expion360 access to thousands of retail store locations nationwide, including major RV & Marine dealerships.

"This major battery marketer and distribution network has a long-standing strong reputation among RV & Marine professionals, making their decision to carry our products a tremendous endorsement of the quality and value of our Lithium battery solutions," stated Expion360 CEO, John Yozamp."Moreover, this distribution relationship has the obvious potential to increase our sales and elevate our brand nationwide. It could also open the door to new applications, like golf carts and other small service vehicles."

Expion360 has already begun a strategic rollout of its lithium batteries and accessories to an initial 20 distribution locations in this large network, with the full rollout carefully scheduled over the next year to ensure timely deliveries and quality support.

The new distribution relationship builds upon Expion360's existing network of more than 175 B2B customers nationwide, including RV and marine dealers, wholesalers and original equipment manufacturers.

The company's innovative lithium battery power solutions enable RV, marine and other users to replace their gas or propane powered generators with clean, highly dense and minimal-footprint power storage.

The Expion360 product line includes its flagship e360 Lithium Battery, mounting kits, and battery accessories. The battery's lithium-ion power storage technology offers superior capabilities over old-style lead-acid batteries, including longer lifespan and more power, as well as a smaller footprint and half the weight. These advantages enable greater flexibility for battery power to be used across many mobile applications.

Expion360's lithium power solutions address a large and growing lithium-ion battery market that is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach $73 billion by 2025, according to Global Market Insights.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles, outdoor, marine, residential, and industrial. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. For more information visit, expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on April 4, 2022, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

