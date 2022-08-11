U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,242.25
    +32.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,535.00
    +275.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,494.50
    +102.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.40
    +16.90 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.27
    +1.34 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.53
    -0.21 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0350
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    -0.0310 (-1.11%)
     

  • Vix

    19.76
    -2.01 (-9.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0190
    -0.8540 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,801.08
    +811.53 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.88
    +53.66 (+10.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.14
    -37.97 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Expion360 Reports Record Revenue for the Second Quarter of 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Expion360 Inc.
·5 min read
Expion360 Inc.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XPON

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), which is focused on the design, assembly, manufacturing and sales of lithium-ion phosphate batteries and supporting accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 122% to a record $2.2 million due to the company's expanded product offerings and increased distribution network.

  • Gross profit increased 88% to $706,000.

  • Total assets increased to $19.9 million, including a cash balance of $10.4 million, mostly due to the April 1, 2022 initial public offering (IPO).

  • Total liabilities were $5.6 million, a result of paying down debt with proceeds from the IPO.

  • Net loss increased to $4.1 million from $130,000. The overwhelming majority (approximately $3.1 million) of the loss was due to non-cash events (stock-based compensation, amortization of debt discount and interest expense) and other one-time costs associated with the recent IPO.

First Half 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 132% to a record $4.4 million, approximately equaling full year 2021 revenue.

  • Gross profit increased 141% to $1.6 million, primarily due to the introduction of six new battery lines.

Q2 2022 Operational Highlights

  • Expanded customer base and partnership relationships.

  • Expanded reseller setwork to include individual distributors of one of the largest battery marketers in the United States. The network includes over 200 distribution centers.

  • Introduced new Lithium Power Bundle, available at Camping World.

  • Strengthened company's global supply chain.

  • Completed IPO of common stock.

Management Commentary

"Our premium battery brand is considered a top choice for higher energy density, dependability, longevity and safety," commented John Yozamp, CEO of Expion360. "They provide the ability to power anything, anywhere. During Q2, we continued to build the foundation to become a large player in the lithium battery industry. By building on our advantages of superior capacity to lead-acid competitors and the flexibility of our products allowing the battery to be used for various applications seamlessly, we continued to deliver strong sales growth. We have significantly strengthened our distribution channels and expanded our customer base of dealers, wholesalers and OEMs over the past year.

"Our Q2 losses are not indicative of future trends as we had many one-time costs associated with our IPO. As we grow, we expect to drive efficiencies and economies of scale that should improve margins further. We will be able to leverage our strong balance sheet and cash position to increase inventory and meet future requirements. As our brand continues to expand nationwide, we will introduce new battery applications for several large and growing markets. We are on track to meet or exceed our 2022 goals and are setting the stage for major expansion in the coming months as demand for our products continues to accelerate."

Capital Structure Summary

The company's outstanding common stock structure as of June 30, 2022 totaled 6,802,464 shares. There are 858,436 warrants and 859,500 options issued which brings the fully diluted shares, warrants and options to 8,520,400. The public float is approximately 2,466,750 shares.

For additional information, please visit the company's full earnings report.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and the marine industry, with planned expansion into residential and industrial applications. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of an average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on April 4, 2022, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group
info@chesapeakegp.com
410-825-3930

Investor Contact:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email contact

SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711683/Expion360-Reports-Record-Revenue-for-the-Second-Quarter-of-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest Gas (SWX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

    Southwest Gas' (SWX) second-quarter earnings miss estimates. Southwest Gas updates its capital expenditure guidance range for 2022.

  • These Analysts Just Made An Downgrade To Their Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EPS Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ), with the analysts making...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Sanofi and GSK Sink as Zantac Worries Wipe Out $40 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi, GSK Plc and Haleon Plc extended their declines and have lost a combined $40 billion in market value since Tuesday’s close amid mounting concerns about litigations around recalled heartburn drug Zantac.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on

  • Investors bid Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) up US$448m despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 57%

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly...

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Pan American Silver (PAAS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -121.43% and 16.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Rivian set to report second-quarter earnings after hours on Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at Rivian's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology stocks have been among the best-performing sectors over the past month, second only to consumer discretionary stocks. Admittedly, the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 index is still down 19% in 2022, compared to a 13% decline in the S&P 500 and a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the rally indicates the sector is not dead. Tech stocks carried the market on its nearly decade-and-a-half bull run before they were frozen out at the end of last year as traders switched to seemingly more recession-resistant names.

  • Tesla's Stock Split Was Approved. What Does That Mean for Investors?

    Smart investors shouldn't be concerned about stock splits. Instead, they should concentrate on a company's fundamentals.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Choosing stocks that can weather the storm and do well afterward, too, are the kinds of companies we should seek out, and the following trio of top tech stocks should outperform no matter what the market throws at it. Having shed its Warner Media division into the newly reconstituted Warner Bros Discovery in April, AT&T (NYSE: T) is now able to focus solely on its telecom operations and the rollout of its 5G network that will provide the industry with its next wave of growth. Although AT&T says it's not immune from the recessionary impacts affecting the broader economy, it's capable of managing through them and investing for the long-term benefit of customers and investors.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.