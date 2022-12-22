U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,822.39
    -56.05 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.49
    -348.99 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,476.12
    -233.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.26
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    -25.80 (-1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.47 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3540
    +0.0300 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,811.02
    +14.29 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.62
    +0.42 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Expion360 Selected as Exclusive Supplier of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Major Brand Overland Trailer Available Through SUV Dealerships Nationwide

Expion360 Inc.
·5 min read
Expion360 Inc.

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium ion battery power storage solutions, has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer.

Inspired by military ruggedized surveillance trailers and developed by leaders in advanced vehicle engineering, the award-winning overland trailer sets a new benchmark for off-road performance, comfort and clean power capability.

Expion360 state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries have been integrated as a key element of the trailer's onboard solar-powered storage system. Power systems equipped with Expion360 lithium batteries will be included as standard equipment on the top models.

Expion360 plans to begin shipping lithium batteries to the trailer manufacturer in the first quarter of 2023. Expion360 looks forward to a long and prosperous relationship with this manufacturer.

The overland trailer is expected to be available for purchase through more than 5,000 SUV dealers across North America starting early next year.

"Overland enthusiasts are always looking for ways to go further and do more in the Great Outdoors, and they can now do it with the most rugged and reliable onboard power system available today powered by Expion360," stated company CEO, John Yozamp. "Our Expion360 batteries will enable overland trailer owners to truly Power the Pursuit™ of their adventures."

Expion360 lithium batteries offer greater capacity and space savings compared to lead-acid batteries, as well as superior design, construction and reliability versus alternative Li-ion batteries. Since Expion360 batteries utilize lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), they can have a lifespan of 12 years or three to four times the life of most lead-acid batteries.

"Among all the alternative battery suppliers the trailer manufacturer considered, we believe they found Expion360[GU1] to be the best at designing and building batteries that can withstand the toughest outdoor environments, yet in the most energy-dense, compact form factor," said Yozamp.

Despite being half the weight, Expion360 lithium batteries can provide three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles compared to standard lead-acid batteries. Expion360 batteries feature specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections that provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

"This major exclusive supply agreement with a leading overland trailer manufacturer represents a strong validation of our batteries' superior design and value, as well as the exceptional engineering support we provide our OEM partners," added Yozamp. "Being part of the North American rollout of an award-winning overland trailer under an esteemed SUV brand also elevates awareness of our brand to consumers. This is truly a milestone moment for Expion360."

Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 [GU2]dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To find your local Expion360 dealer or purchase Expion360 batteries and accessories online, go to expion360.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and the marine industry, with planned expansion into residential and industrial applications. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products.

Founded in 2016 by CEO John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding our expectations or predictions or future financial or business performance or conditions and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Factors that could cause such differences include those discussed in our filings with the SEC. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on April 4, 2022, previous filings, subsequent filings, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

"e360" and "Power the Pursuit" are trademarks of Expion360.

Expion360 Contact:

John Yozamp, CEO
Tel (541)797-6714

Expion360 Investor Contact:
Ronald Both
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Expion360 Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email contact

SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733118/Expion360-Selected-as-Exclusive-Supplier-of-Lithium-Ion-Batteries-for-Major-Brand-Overland-Trailer-Available-Through-SUV-Dealerships-Nationwide

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rallied on a Bad Day for the Markets

    Management said its prices for specialized automotive steel would rise next year, and its costs would be lower.

  • Why Micron Melted Down and Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Followed

    Thursday is looking like a miserable day to own semiconductor stocks. Last night, after close of trading, computer memory-maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported a fiscal Q1 2023 loss four times bigger than expected, and added that it also missed on sales. Instead of Wall Street's expected $0.01-per-share loss, Micron lost $0.04 per share in the quarter.

  • Amazon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Here's Why It Could Go Even Lower.

    Not long ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked unstoppable. A year later, that momentum has vanished, and Amazon is in disarray. Excluding Amazon Web Services, the tech giant has lost more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Shares Plunged Today

    Billionaire David Tepper said he was "leaning short" against the market, but investors missed one important qualifier.

  • Why Shares of ChargePoint Are Tumbling Lower Today

    While a dangerous winter storm brings frigid temperatures to large swaths of the country today, investors are turning a cold shoulder to shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:34 a.m. ET, shares of ChargePoint are down 8.8%. Maintaining a neutral rating, Kashy Harrison, an analyst at Piper Sandler, reduced the price target on ChargePoint's stock to $13 from $16.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Why Tesla Investors Have New Concerns Today

    Tesla shares haven't hit this level since late October 2020. The potential for demand destruction -- be it for EVs in general or due to mounting competition -- is a top fear for Tesla investors. The timing coincides with a recent announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department related to discounts being offered for EV purchases through the Inflation Reduction Act beginning at the start of 2023.

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Ris

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the kings of the bond market during its four-decade bull run, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Ri

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Markets: Strategist suspects ‘the bottom is in for this cycle’

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how policy uncertainty is impacting the markets, inflation, and what kind of New Year's resolutions investors should make.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Is Altria About to Dump Cronos? Here's What It Could Mean for the Stock

    The tobacco giant is abandoning warrants it held in the marijuana company and may dump some of its stock.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • Dow ends nearly 350 points lower after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper fuel worry about rate hikes

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, but ended well off session lows following a fleeting rally in the previous session.

  • Tesla delivery numbers in early 2023 could be a letdown: analyst

    The bad news may continue for Tesla into 2023.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Try This Govt-Backed Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.