U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6500
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,674.98
    +257.01 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Explainer-Lebanon's financial crisis and how it happened

Edmund Blair
·5 min read

By Edmund Blair

(Reuters) - Lebanon is grappling with a deep economic crisis after successive governments piled up debt following the 1975-1990 civil war with little to show for their spending binge.

Banks, central to the service-oriented economy, are paralysed. Savers have been locked out of dollar accounts or told that funds they can access are now worth a fraction of their original value. The currency has crashed, driving a swathe of the population into poverty.

WHERE DID IT GO WRONG?

Lebanon's financial collapse since 2019 is a story of how a vision for rebuilding a nation once known as the Switzerland of the Middle East was derailed by mismanagement as a sectarian elite borrowed with few restraints.

Downtown Beirut, levelled in the civil war, rose up, with skyscrapers built by international architects and swanky shopping malls filled with designer boutiques that took payment in dollars or Lebanese pounds.

But Lebanon had little else to show for a debt mountain equivalent at the time to 150% of national output, one of the world's highest burdens. Its electricity plants can't deliver 24-hour power and Lebanon's only reliable export is its human capital.

HOW DID IT BORROW SO MUCH?

Some economists have described Lebanon's financial system as a nationally regulated Ponzi scheme, where new money is borrowed to pay existing creditors. It works until fresh money runs out. But how did the nation of about 6.5 million people get there?

After the civil war, Lebanon balanced its books with tourism receipts, foreign aid, earnings from its financial industry and the largesse of Gulf Arab states, which bankrolled the state by bolstering central bank reserves.

One of its most reliable sources of dollars was remittances from the millions of Lebanese who went abroad to find work. Even in the 2008 global financial crash, they sent cash home.

But remittances started slowing from 2011 as Lebanon's sectarian squabbling led to more political sclerosis and much of the Middle East, including neighbouring Syria, descended into chaos.

Sunni Muslim Gulf states, once reliable supporters, started turning away because of the rising influence in Lebanon of Iran, via Hezbollah, a heavily armed Lebanese Shi'ite group whose political power has grown.

The budget deficit rocketed and the balance of payments sank deeper into the red, as transfers failed to match imports of everything from staple foods to flashy cars.

That was until 2016, when banks began offering remarkable interest rates for new deposits of dollars - an officially accepted currency in the dollarised economy - and even more extraordinary rates for Lebanese pound deposits.

Elsewhere in the world savers earned tiny returns.

Given the Lebanese pound had been pegged to the dollar at 1,500 for over two decades and could be freely exchanged at a bank or by a supermarket cashier, what was there to lose?

Dollars flowed again and banks could keep funding the spending.

HOW COULD BANKS OFFER SUCH HIGH RETURNS?

Lebanon was still politically dysfunctional and rivalries had left it without a president for most of 2016.

But the central bank, Banque du Liban, led by former Merrill Lynch banker Riad Salameh since 1993, introduced "financial engineering", a range of mechanisms that amounted to offering banks lavish returns for new dollars. It was a tactic bankers say might have been appropriate if it was followed swiftly by reforms - but not if, as was the case, not enough happened.

Improved dollar flows showed up in climbing foreign reserves. What was less obvious - and is now a point of contention - was a rise in liabilities. By some accounts, the central bank's assets are more than wiped out by what it owes, so it may be sitting on big losses.

Meanwhile, the cost of servicing Lebanon's debt surged to about a third or more of budget spending.

WHAT TRIGGERED THE COLLAPSE?

When the state needed to rein in spending, politicians splurged on a public sector pay rise before the 2018 election. And the government's failure to deliver reforms meant foreign donors held back billions of dollars in aid they had pledged.

The final spark for unrest came in October 2019 with a plan to tax WhatsApp calls. With a big diaspora and Lebanon's low tax regime skewed in favour of the rich, slapping a fee on the way many Lebanese kept in touch was disastrous.

Mass protests, driven by a disenchanted youth demanding wholesale change, erupted against a political elite, including ageing militia leaders who thrived while others struggled.

Foreign exchange inflows dried up and dollars exited Lebanon. Banks no longer had enough dollars to pay depositors queuing outside, so they shut their doors. The government also defaulted on its foreign debt.

The currency collapsed, sliding from 1,500 to the dollar before the crisis, to a street rate of about 23,000 in late January 2022, after hitting 34,000 earlier in the month.

Compounding problems, an explosion in August 2020 at Beirut port killed 215 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

After a rapid economic contraction, government debt by some estimates was 495% of gross domestic product in 2021 - far more than levels that crippled some European states a decade ago.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

France has been leading international efforts to push Lebanon to tackle corruption and implement reforms demanded by donors. A new government was formed in late 2021, promising to revive talks with the International Monetary Fund. It has yet to implement any significant reform policies.

Crucially, politicians and bankers need to agree on the scale of the vast losses and on what went wrong, so Lebanon can shift direction and stop living beyond its means.

(Writing by Edmund Blair, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Mike Collett-White)

Recommended Stories

  • Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks

    Indian grocery startups are luring tech-savvy customers with the promise of deliveries within 10 minutes, sparking a boom in "quick commerce", but heating up concerns about road safety as bike riders scramble to meet tight deadlines. Competition is already intense in India's $600-billion grocery retailing industry, populated by the likes of Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. Now SoftBank-backed Blinkit and its rival Zepto are racing to hire staff and open stores in their bid to grab a share of the market by offering the convenience of delivery in 10 minutes, far lower than the hours, or days competitors take.

  • Factbox-How bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?

    Lebanon is suffering an economic meltdown that began in 2019 when the financial system collapsed under colossal state debts and the unsustainable way they were funded, while politicians have yet to come up with a rescue plan. - Gross domestic product has plunged to an estimated $20.5 billion in 2021 from about $55 billion in 2018, the kind of contraction usually associated with wars, the World Bank says, ranking the collapse as one of the worst globally since the mid-19th century. - The financial system has suffered eyewatering losses, including about $44 billion at the central bank related to failed efforts to prop up the currency, according to 2020 government figures, a level that is roughly twice the size of economic output.

  • ‘Mummies of the World’ at Connecticut Science Center in Hartford

    “Mummies of the World,” a traveling exhibit parked at the Connecticut Science Center through Sept. 4, is a fascinating, educational exhibit showing mummified corpses from Egypt, Peru, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Brazil, the Netherlands and the United States. Mummies have existed for thousands of years. Some were mummified medically, such as Egyptian kings and holy men, who were embalmed to ...

  • Ethiopian general vows to 'eliminate' Tigrayan opposition, reversing earlier attempts at dialogue

    Ethiopian general vows to 'eliminate' Tigrayan opposition, reversing earlier attempts at dialogue

  • Coshocton man receives 6 years in prison for drug trafficking

    Ernest M. Hart II, 55, was indicted in August with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

  • Biden's second-ranking climate diplomat stepping down

    Jonathan Pershing, the Biden administration's second-ranking climate diplomat, is stepping down, White House climate envoy John Kerry confirmed on Friday."When the President-elect called me about taking on this job, I called Jonathan in California to tell him we needed him on Day One. I told him we had to get the band back together. I know it wasn't an easy call for Jonathan to uproot his family in California for a year but it was a critical...

  • False banana: Is Ethiopia's enset 'wondercrop' for climate change?

    The banana-like crop has the potential to feed more than 100 million people, according to research.

  • Timing of Bank of Canada's rates lift-off on knife's edge; Jan. 26 hike possible: Reuters poll

    The Bank of Canada will raise interest rates earlier than was thought a month ago, with only a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters expecting it to wait until the second quarter and a handful now expecting a hike on Jan. 26. Other major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and Bank of England , are expected to raise rates in the coming months to tackle multi-decade-high inflation despite an expected near-term hit to growth from restrictions related to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Median forecasts in the Jan. 14-21 poll of 31 economists said the BoC would raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.75% next quarter and end the year with the rate at 1.00%.

  • Google Splurges on 30% Lobbying Boost Amid Rising D.C. Hostility

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google escalated its spending on Washington lobbyists last year as the technology behemoth fought antitrust scrutiny from both federal enforcers and new legislation that would change the way some of its most popular products work together. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market Value‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor

  • Neighbours' Tim Robards supported by ex co-stars after accident

    Neighbours actor Tim Robards, who played the original Pierce Greyson, is supported by former soap co-stars after nasty football accident leaves him in hospital.

  • British Blue Chips Keep U.K. Political Drama in the Background

    (Bloomberg) -- While Boris Johnson’s premiership is in turmoil, the country’s stock market has shrugged off the political drama and is now outpacing all major developed equities. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighAfter ye

  • Need an Easy Weeknight Meal? Make Pescado con Sofrito

    Chef Katie Button prepares the simple recipe on this week’s episode of Chefs at Home.

  • What Would War in Ukraine Mean for Europe’s Energy Crisis?

    (Bloomberg) -- How hard will energy-starved Europe be hit by a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine? It depends on how President Joe Biden reacts.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighRussia kept sending gas to Europe all th

  • A COVID-19 conspiracy ran rampant last week. 2 Pierce County lawmakers helped it spread

    In a world where some would have you believe the truth is up for debate, it’s a fact voters deserve to know.

  • Rise of early retirement threatens pension poverty timebomb

    Boris Johnson came out fighting at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons last week.

  • US Carrier to Lead NATO Exercise amid Ukraine Invasion Fears

    As a show of alliance unity, the Truman strike group will sail under NATO control as the centerpiece of Neptune Strike '22.

  • University revokes honorary degrees for Giuliani and Flynn

    The university's board of trustees voted Friday to revoke the degrees following internal deliberations that included a recommendation by URI President Marc Parlange. The president said in a statement that Flynn and Giuliani “no longer represent” the values and standards they demonstrated when they first received the honors. “Revoking these honorary degrees reinforces our values and allows us to lead with truth and integrity.”

  • Turkey Said to See Inflation Rate Peaking at About 40% in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighTurkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told economists he expects the infl

  • Here's what happening at Ukraine's border with Russia

    For months, Russian troops have been increasingly positioning themselves at the Ukrainian border, traveling there from as far away as Siberia, sparking concerns of a planned incursion.

  • Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

    The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times.