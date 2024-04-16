Explainer-Why are US pharmacy benefit managers under fire?

Ahmed Aboulenein
3 min read
3

By Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are in the crosshairs of Republicans and Democrats in Congress but have so far dodged any new litigation or reforms that had been targeted for inclusion in last month's U.S. government budget deal.

Many lawmakers, drugmakers and government officials have pointed a finger at these industry middle men, suggesting they play a critical role in high prescription drug costs in the United States. The following is what you need to know about PBMs.

WHAT ARE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS?

Pharmacy benefit managers are companies that handle prescription drug benefits for health insurance companies, large employers, and Medicare prescription drug plans - a group often referred to as payers.

The PBMs negotiate fees and volume-based discounts, known as rebates, on behalf of payers with drugmakers and pharmacies; create lists known as formularies of medications covered by insurance plans; reimburse pharmacies by processing claims; and manage pharmacy networks. Many also operate their own mail-order pharmacies. They collect fees from payers and rebates from drugmakers.

Studies, including one from the Congressional Budget Office, show that rebates lower drug costs for the government and consumers. Other studies show a correlation between increases in a drug's list price and rising rebates for the drug.

WHO ARE THE BIG PBM PLAYERS?

Three companies controlled 79% of U.S. pharmacy benefit management in 2022, according to the data platform Statista: CVS Caremark with 33%, Express Scripts at 24%, and OptumRx owns 22% of the market.

The other noteworthy companies by market share are Humana Pharmacy Solutions at 8%, Prime Therapeutics at 5%, and MedImpact Healthcare Systems with 4%.

These six companies together control 96% of the PBM market.

WHO OWNS THE PBMs?

The top five pharmacy benefit managers are owned by companies that also offer insurance and other healthcare services.

CVS Health owns Caremark and insurer Aetna as well as specialty mail-order pharmacies, a national pharmacy chain and a physician's group.

UnitedHealth Group owns OptumRx, insurer United Healthcare, specialty pharmacies, physician groups and express medical and surgical centers.

Cigna operates an insurer, Express Scripts and a specialty pharmacy.

Humana is an insurer and owns a benefit manager, while 19 different Blue Cross Blue Shield plans own a stake in Prime Therapeutics.

HOW AND WHY ARE PBMs FACING INTENSE SCRUTINY

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2022 began investigating the top PBMs and their impact on pricing and access to prescription drugs.

The FTC is looking into the fees they charge, how they reimburse pharmacies, clawback of payments to pharmacies outside of their networks, and whether the companies steer patients to their own pharmacies. It is also investigating whether benefit managers favor more expensive drugs that yield higher rebates over lower-cost alternatives.

Lawmakers have introduced about two dozen bills since last year targeting PBMs including at least five with bipartisan support, Congressional records show. Several have passed committees but have yet to come to a vote by the broader Senate or House of Representatives.

Separate bills aim to ban what is known as "spread pricing," a practice in which PBMs charge health plans a larger amount for a drug than they pay out to pharmacies. Some are seeking more transparency under which the companies would be required to provide more information on their non-public negotiations.

Rebates have also been a subject of proposed new government rules. The Trump administration sought in 2020 to make rebates illegal for Medicare prescription drug plans by removing the safe harbor protection that shields rebates from federal anti-kickback laws. The Biden administration delayed the rule until 2023 and Congress further delayed it until 2027.

The Department of Justice is investigating UnitedHealth Group, including the relationship between its UnitedHealthcare health insurance business and its OptumRx PBM unit, according to a February Wall Street Journal report.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US manufacturing output increases in March; February data revised higher

    Production at U.S. factories increased solidly in March as output at motor vehicle assembly plants and elsewhere rose, suggesting that manufacturing was turning the corner after being constrained by higher borrowing costs. Manufacturing output rose 0.5% last month after an upwardly revised 1.2% rebound in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Factory output was previously reported to have rebounded 0.8% in February.

  • A top Federal Reserve official opens door to keeping rates high for longer

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson suggested Tuesday that the central bank's key rate may have to remain at its peak for a while to bring down persistently elevated inflation. In a speech, Jefferson said he expects inflation to continue to slow this year. Instead, he said his outlook is that inflation will cool even with the Fed's key rate “held steady at its current level.”

  • IMF warns financial risks linger amid 'soft landing'

    The International Monetary Fund is cautioning against overexuberance in markets as investors look for central bankers to pull off a "soft landing" in their years-long inflation battle. In its latest semi-annual Global Financial Stability Report, the IMF noted that markets have turned "quite optimistic" since the October edition, when investors were still recovering from spring turmoil in the banking sector. Now, downside risks are receding, but the IMF is cautioning against complacency, noting that stretched valuations across a range of asset classes, geopolitical tensions, and rising debt levels could all pose problems if central bankers have to keep rates higher for longer to contain stubborn inflation.

  • Fed could keep monetary policy tight for longer if needed, Jefferson says

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, in remarks devoid of any mention of interest rate cuts, said on Tuesday "it will be appropriate to hold in place the current restrictive stance of policy for longer" if inflation fails to slow as expected. "My baseline outlook continues to be that inflation will decline further, with the policy rate held steady at its current level, and that the labor market will remain strong, with labor demand and supply continuing to rebalance," Jefferson said in remarks prepared for a speech to a Fed research conference in Washington. His comments did not include what has been a standard messaging point for Fed officials in recent months that rate cuts could begin once policymakers gained more confidence that inflation is still falling - a hurdle that's become steeper after inflation through the first quarter proved unexpectedly strong.

  • What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy hums along month after month, minting hundreds of thousands of new jobs and confounding experts who had warned of an imminent downturn, some on Wall Street are starting to entertain a fringe economic theory.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in

  • UnitedHealth to take up to $1.6 billion hit this year from Change Healthcare hack

    (Reuters) -UnitedHealth Group said on Tuesday it expects the hack of its Change Healthcare unit to cost the company up to $1.6 billion this year but maintained its 2024 earnings forecast, suggesting a less severe impact of the cyberattack than many on Wall Street had feared. The health insurer relaxed, or removed, prior authorization processes for some claims following the hack, stoking concerns of an increase in medical costs. There were also delays in claim submissions as medical care providers, unable to access the Change system, struggled with paperwork.

  • Trump Media shares tick higher amid plan to launch live TV streaming app

    The company will launch Truth Social's content delivery network for streaming live TV on the app for Android, iOS and Web in the first phase. Shares of former U.S. president Donald Trump's social media company had slumped 18% on Monday, after the company said it could sell millions of shares in coming months, including the former president's entire stake.

  • The Fed's deadline for rate cuts this year is sooner than you think: Morning Brief

    Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.

  • Not-So-Happy Meal: $20 Wages Has Burger Joints In This State All Heated

    California fast-food employees started earning a minimum of $20 an hour in April. Thanks to a new law, which went into effect earlier this month, California chain restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide have to pay their employees more. For smaller restaurants, the minimum wage continues to be the statewide bottom of $16 an hour. The largest publicly-traded fast-food companies include McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD); Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX); Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), which owns Tac

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Launches 20% Into Breakout Territory On Depression Test Results

    Intra-Cellular Therapies stock rocketed Tuesday after its drug, Caplyta, topped expectations in a depression treatment study.