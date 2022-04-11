U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.62
    -57.66 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,484.12
    -237.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,469.49
    -241.51 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.86
    -12.70 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.24
    -4.02 (-4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.80
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.26 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7710
    +0.0580 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3028
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5490
    +1.2290 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,771.54
    -2,018.95 (-4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.31
    -37.86 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Exploration and Drill Update for the Savant Lake Gold Project, Ontario

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMILF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Capella Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CMIL) (OTCQB: CMILF) (FRA: N7D2) (the "Company" or "Capella") is pleased to report that Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector") (TSXV: PPP) (formerly Ethos Gold Corp.) (TSXV: ECC), Capella's Joint Venture ("JV") partner and operator of the Savant Lake Gold Project, has today provided the market with an update on its planned exploration activities on its Newfoundland and Ontario project portfolio, including Savant Lake.

Capella Minerals Limited Logo (CNW Group/Capella Minerals Limited)
Capella Minerals Limited Logo (CNW Group/Capella Minerals Limited)

Prospector is currently earning-in to a 70% interest in the Savant Lake Gold Project through the sole funding of CAD 2M of work commitments on the district-scale property, and by making staged cash and share payments to Capella.

Key points relating to Prospector's exploration activities at Savant Lake include:

  • Mobilization of field crews to conduct property-wide prospecting and the ground truthing of target areas is expected to occur in early May, 2022.

  • A multi-year exploration permit was issued for Savant Lake at the beginning of April, 2022. Community and stakeholder discussions are ongoing.

  • Drilling of priority gold targets is currently expected to begin in Q3, 2022.

Prospector's full News Release may be viewed on their website:

https://prospectormetalscorp.com/news/prospector-provides-update-on-2022-drill-programs-in-newfoundland-and-ontario/

Eric Roth, Capella's President and CEO, commented: "I am very pleased to be reporting today on the proposed work program that has been put forward by our JV partner Prospector at Savant Lake. The Savant Lake Gold Project covers 229 square kilometres of underexplored but highly-prospective stratigraphy for the discovery of high-grade, iron formation- and shear zone-hosted gold deposits. Indeed, many of the key targets identified to date have yet to be drill tested, thereby providing both Prospector and Capella with significant upside to discovery. The 2022 work program at Savant Lake, which is expected to include initial diamond drilling, will be sole funded by Prospector, thereby allowing Capella to continue to focus on advancing its portfolio of copper(zinc-cobalt) and gold projects in Scandinavia".

Qualified Persons and Disclosure Statement

The technical information in this news release relating to the Savant Lake gold project has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101, and approved by Eric Roth, the Company's President & CEO, a Director, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia, is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr. Roth has 30 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

On Behalf of the Board of Capella Minerals Ltd.

"Eric Roth"
___________________________
Eric Roth, Ph.D., FAusIMM
President & CEO

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of quality mineral resource properties in favourable jurisdictions with a focus on high-grade gold and copper(-zinc-cobalt) deposits. The Company also holds 1,000,000 common shares (on a post-consolidation basis) in Prospector Metals Corp., providing Capella shareholders with indirect exposure to exploration success at both the Savant Lake Gold Project and elsewhere within Prospector's extensive Canadian project portfolio.

The Company's copper(-zinc-cobalt) focus is currently on i) the advancement of the recently-acquired, resource-stage Hessjøgruva copper-zinc-cobalt project in central Norway and ii) the discovery of high-grade VMS-type deposits within 100%-owned, district-scale land positions around the past-producing Løkken and Kjøli copper mines. The Company's precious metals focus is on the discovery of high-grade gold deposits on its recently acquired Finnish properties (Katajavaara, Aakenus), the 100%-owned Southern Gold Line Project in Sweden, and its active Canadian Joint Ventures with Prospector Metals Corp (TSXV: PPP) at Savant Lake (Ontario) and Yamana Gold Inc. at Domain (Manitoba). The Company also retains a residual interest (subject to an option to purchase agreement with Austral Gold Ltd) in the Sierra Blanca gold-silver divestiture in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of Capella, including the timing, completion of and results from the exploration and drill programs described in this release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Capella in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in Capella's most recently filed MD&A. Capella does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exploration-and-drill-update-for-the-savant-lake-gold-project-ontario-301522951.html

SOURCE Capella Minerals Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c2155.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • How to Handle the Taxes on the AT&T Spinoff of Warner Bros.

    Shareholders' holding period for tax purposes is the date of their purchase of the AT&T stock, which means their sales of Warner Bros. stock could qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term

    In this article, we will look at 10 best tech stocks to buy for the long term. If you want to read about some more winning tech stocks that have upside potential for the long term, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term. Technology Market Analysis The global information […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow - live updates

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Should You Consider Investing in Verizon (VZ)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged This Morning

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this morning, crashing 11.2% within two minutes of the market's opening. Investors dumped Nio shares fast and furiously in response to the company making two announcements they absolutely didn't want to hear. For some weeks, speculation was ripe that Nio's growth could decelerate in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in China that's put several cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under a complete lockdown.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Downgraded. China and Russia Are Headwinds.

    Nvidia shares were falling on Monday after the stock was downgraded by a Baird analyst, who cited concerns over slowing consumer demand exacerbated by the Russian embargo. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA ) stock was down for its fifth consecutive day on Monday, losing 5.7% to $218.13. Analyst Tristan Gerra lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform and slashed his price target to $225 from $360.

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 72% Above Its Share Price

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) by taking...

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • Shopify Plans 10-for-1 Split, Golden Share for Founder CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it plans a 10-for-1 stock split and will give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” that will preserve his voting power as long as he’s at the company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • 2 Reasons to Sell AMC Entertainment

    Down by a whopping 31% to $18 year to date, the AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) bubble is finally deflating. The company's financials continue to struggle, and management is making questionable decisions with shareholder capital. Led by CEO Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment has navigated the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated its operations amid lockdowns and movie release delays in 2020 and 2021.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • Musk Opens Door to Pressing Twitter for Deal as He Avoids Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk may acquire additional shares in Twitter Inc. now that he is no longer accepting a position on the social media company’s board, according to a securities filing on Monday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineNasdaq 100 Slumps

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 0.8% at $24.62, while AT&T stock climbed 2% to $18.62 before the bell. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.