U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.75
    -19.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,330.00
    -131.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,012.25
    -99.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.60
    -7.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.53
    +2.55 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.30
    -7.90 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.39
    -0.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3149
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.9300
    +0.3320 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,712.98
    -98.73 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.12
    -3.14 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Exploration Success Continues at Piaui Prospect

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Serabi Gold plc
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SRB
  • SBI
Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc

For immediate release

18 March 2022

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Exploration Success Continues at Piaui Prospect

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to update the market on further positive development from the Palito project where brownfield diamond drilling has continued to define mineralisation at the Piaui prospect within a series of parallel mineralised structures located just 500 metres from the current underground mine infrastructure.

A PDF Copy of this news release including images can be accessed using the following link - https://bit.ly/36ntFz1

Highlights

  • Shallow drilling confirms the continuity of three major parallel mineralised structures and identifies further smaller parallel zones.

  • Visible gold encountered in PDD0619 within a zone grading 2.6m @ 13.37g/t Au including 0.75m @ 33.74g/t Au from 28.55m.

  • High grade intercepts include:

    • 0.41m @ 16.89g/t Au from 26.40m, 1.94m @ 11.86g/t Au including 0.70m @ 19.15g/t Au from 35.30m (PDD0618)

    • 0.65m @ 14.28g/t Au from 43.1m, 5.90m @ 4.11g/t Au including 1.00m @ 17.56g/t Au from 69.75m (PDD0617)

    • 2.00m @ 3.69 including 1.00m @ 6.54g/t au from 12.0m (PDD0616)

    • 1.60m @ 2.70g/t Au including 0.50m @ 6.30g/t Au from 113.55m (PDD0612)

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:

“The Piaui prospect is shaping up to be an excellent near mine opportunity for Serabi. This excellent set of drill results supports the strong results generated in 2011 with high grades over significant mineable widths. Piaui is close to the existing mine infrastructure and therefore can be brought into the mine plan in a short period of time and at low capital cost. We look forward to updating the market with further results when we complete a phase of deeper drilling later in the year.”

Figure 1: Plan of Piaui Prospect with new and significant historic drill results.
To access an image of the Piaui Prospect Plan please use the following link - https://bit.ly/363Tft8

Results

The Piaui Prospect is located within the Palito Mine Lease, only 500m south of the mine infrastructure and underground mine development in the Senna and Zonta veins. It was identified in 2010 from a ground based induced polarisation survey undertaken as follow up to an airborne VTEM survey completed in 2008. Initial drilling results released in 2011 (news release dated 7 April 2011) reported a number of significant higher grade zones, including 2.57m @ 17.32g/t Au (PDD0459), 2.51m @ 6.20g/t Au (PDD0458), 10.73m @ 1.16g/t Au (PDD0456) and 4.50m @ 2.76g/t Au (PDD0455), within a strongly chlorite altered shear zone. Subsequent drilling in 2011 (news release dated 23 November 2011) reinforced the initial results with further intercepts including 5.21m @ 3.74g/t including 0.68m @ 14.00g/t Au (PDD0499), 3.40m @ 6.49g/t (PDD0506), 4.80m @ 2.72g/t Au (PDD0508), 2.00m @ 8.91g/t Au (PDD0511) and defined mineralisation over a 300 metre strike length within a strong hydrothermal alteration zone which was interpreted to remain open at depth.

In 2016, Serabi completed a series of bore hole electromagnetic (BHEM) surveys on the deeper holes drilled into the prospect to identify off-hole massive sulphide. As a result a series of conductors were defined occurring in two east dipping payshoots within the plane of the intercepted mineralised structures.

In 2022, Serabi have completed a further 10 drill holes (PDD0610 – PDD0619) into the two zones with the objective of refining the interpretation of the structures identified by the 2011 drilling, to faciliate a decision to extend mine development to Piaui. The first phase of the drilling targeted the mineralised zones within 100m of surface. The second phase planned for later in 2022 will target the BHEM anomalies.

Significant intercepts reported from the Piaui prospect are tabled below including some previously reported historic results from the 2011 drill campaign.

Hole

Target

East

West

RL

Depth (m)

Dip/Azm

From

To

Apparent Width (m)

Gold Grade

(UTM- SAD69)

(UTM- SAD69)

(°/°UTM)

(Au g/t)

PALITO SURFACE DIAMOND DRILLING

PDD0610

633159.00

9300631.00

249.00

90.29

-50.0/210.00

78.00

79.90

1.90

1.16

PDD0611

633126.00

9300597.00

230.00

167.04

-48.7/212.26

16.30

18.00

1.70

1.34

64.00

66.10

2.10

1.25

incl.

64.00

64.60

0.60

3.63

Teresina

68.45

69.70

1.25

1.44

incl.

68.45

69.20

0.75

2.02

Paulistana

112.55

113.00

0.45

1.92

PDD0612

Teresina

633090.00

9300611.00

240.00

176.40

-58.7/209.66

56.22

56.85

0.63

2.23

109.25

110.85

1.60

1.17

Floriano

113.55

115.15

1.60

2.70

incl.

113.55

114.05

0.50

6.30

Paulistana

118.90

119.60

0.70

1.17

126.10

127.00

0.90

0.58

PDD0613

Floriano

633040.00

9300574.00

229.00

75.61

-56.7/214.86

14.00

16.00

2.00

1.97

28.00

29.00

1.00

0.51

Paulistana

34.30

34.80

0.50

2.44

PDD0614

Floriano

633095.00

9300595.00

232.00

154.42

-59.1/214.56

77.30

77.90

0.60

4.25

PDD0615

633125.00

9300567.00

230.00

150.62

-60.0/211.96

37.75

38.25

0.50

1.87

Teresina

41.15

41.55

0.40

2.11

PDD0616

Floriano

633130.00

9300508.00

225.00

75.19

-60.0/30.00

12.00

14.00

2.00

3.69

incl.

12.00

13.00

1.00

6.54

16.00

17.00

1.00

0.92

PDD0617

Paulistana

633003.00

9300595.00

226.00

95.46

-60.0/208.86

16.60

17.80

1.20

0.84

37.85

38.40

0.55

2.82

Picos

43.10

43.75

0.65

14.28

69.75

75.65

5.90

4.11

incl.

69.75

70.75

1.00

17.56

PDD0618

633186.00

9300435.00

221.00

75.63

-58.4/32.06

10.00

11.25

1.25

0.74

12.50

13.75

1.25

0.64

17.15

18.25

1.10

0.76

21.50

23.94

2.44

3.13

26.40

26.81

0.41

16.89

Paulistana

35.30

37.24

1.94

11.86

incl.

35.30

36.00

0.70

19.15

Floriano

54.60

55.80

1.20

0.83

PDD0619

Paulistana

633219.00

9300420.00

221.00

111.17

-60.2/27.06

28.55

31.15

2.60

13.37

incl.

28.55

29.30

0.75

33.74

Floriano

48.80

49.70

0.90

1.88

59.25

59.85

0.60

1.68

SELECT HISTORIC DIAMOND DRILLING INTERCEPTS (1)

PDD0455

Paulistana

633176.19

9300455.51

221.69

175.00

-62.0/32.18

3.50

8.00

4.50

2.76

Floriano

28.40

31.90

3.50

1.57

PDD0456

Teresina

633161.89

9300430.78

218.36

255.00

-61.6/31.68

179.50

190.23

10.73

1.16

incl.

184.60

185.60

1.00

3.80

PDD0458

Teresina

633058.30

9300494.29

219.01

250.50

-61.4/27.88

189.83

192.34

2.51

6.20

PDD0459

Paulistana

633072.43

9300519.23

222.37

170.00

-60.6/21.68

18.90

21.47

2.57

17.32

Teresina

140.80

141.59

0.79

1.22

PDD0499

Teresina

633142

9300633

242.22

188.20

-50/212

110.57

115.78

5.21

3.74

incl.

115.10

115.78

0.68

14.00

PDD0506

Paulistana

633067

9300584

228.33

94.40

-49/216

56.81

60.21

3.40

6.49

PDD0508

Teresina

633136

9300544

228.33

97.60

-49/215

15.50

20.30

4.80

2.72

PDD0511

Floriano

633240

9300484

228.00

133.60

-48.7/209.2

64.18

66.18

2.00

8.91

Paulistana

73.20

74.13

0.93

3.12

Reported intercepts calculated based on a minimum weighted average grade of 0.5g/t Au (0.3g/t Au for historic results) using a 0.5g/t Au weighted average lower cut and a maximum internal waste interval of 1.2m based on ALS and Serabi´s on-site lab reported analyses. Some of the assay results reported above include those provided by the Company's own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and have not been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company's activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company's management are satisfied that the Company's own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognised standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay results without sufficient duplicates from an appropriately certificated laboratory.
Note: Historic results have been re-assayed using the ALS independent laboratory and, this combined with re-compositing, accounts for the difference between these reported and the originally reported intercepts.



(1) Since the original release of these results, samples have been re-assayed using the independent ALS laboratory and the intervals recomposited. Therefore the results reported in the table above may vary slightly from those originally reported..

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

Michael Hodgson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive

Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

Clive Line

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

Email: contact@serabigold.com

Website: www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868

Camarco
Financial PR

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

The following is a glossary of technical terms:

Ag

means silver.

Au

means gold.

assay

in economic geology, means to analyse the proportions of metal in a rock or overburden sample; to test an ore or mineral for composition, purity, weight or other properties of commercial interest.

CIM

means the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

chalcopyrite”

is a sulphide of copper and iron.

Cu

means copper.

cut-off grade

the lowest grade of mineralised material that qualifies as ore in a given deposit; rock of the lowest assay included in an ore estimate.

dacite porphyry intrusive”

a silica-rich igneous rock with larger phenocrysts (crystals) within a fine-grained matrix

deposit

is a mineralised body which has been physically delineated by sufficient drilling, trenching, and/or underground work, and found to contain a sufficient average grade of metal or metals to warrant further exploration and/or development expenditures; such a deposit does not qualify as a commercially mineable ore body or as containing ore reserves, until final legal, technical, and economic factors have been resolved.

electromagnetics

is a geophysical technique tool measuring the magnetic field generated by subjecting the sub-surface to electrical currents.

“garimpo”

is a local artisanal mining operation

garimpeiro

is a local artisanal miner.

geochemical

refers to geological information using measurements derived from chemical analysis.

geophysical

refers to geological information using measurements derived from the use of magnetic and electrical readings.

geophysical techniques

include the exploration of an area by exploiting differences in physical properties of different rock types. Geophysical methods include seismic, magnetic, gravity, induced polarisation and other techniques; geophysical surveys can be undertaken from the ground or from the air.

gossan

is an iron-bearing weathered product that overlies a sulphide deposit.

grade

is the concentration of mineral within the host rock typically quoted as grams per tonne (g/t), parts per million (ppm) or parts per billion (ppb).

g/t

means grams per tonne.

“granodiorite”

is an igneous intrusive rock similar to granite.

hectare” or a “ha

is a unit of measurement equal to 10,000 square metres.

“igneous”

is a rock that has solidified from molten material or magma.

IP

refers to induced polarisation, a geophysical technique whereby an electric current is induced into the sub-surface and the conductivity of the sub-surface is recorded.

“intrusive”

is a body of rock that invades older rocks.

"Indicated Mineral Resource

is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics can be estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough for geological and grade continuity to be reasonably assumed.

"Inferred Mineral Resource”

is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes.

“Inferred Mineral Resource”

‟ is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes.

“mineralisation”

the concentration of metals and their chemical compounds within a body of rock.

“mineralised”

refers to rock which contains minerals e.g. iron, copper, gold.

"Mineral Resource

is a concentration or occurrence of diamonds, natural solid inorganic material, or natural solid fossilized organic material including base and precious metals, coal, and industrial minerals in or on the Earth's crust in such form and quantity and of such a grade or quality that it has reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade, geological characteristics and continuity of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge.

“Mineral Reserve”

is the economically mineable part of a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified. A Mineral Reserve includes diluting materials and allowances for losses that may occur when the material is mine

Mo-Bi-As-Te-W-Sn”

Molybdenum-Bismuth-Arsenic-Tellurium-Tungsten-Tin

“monzogranite”

a biotite rich granite, often part of the later-stage emplacement of a larger granite body.

“mt”

means million tonnes.

“ore”

means a metal or mineral or a combination of these of sufficient value as to quality and quantity to enable it to be mined at a profit.

“oxides”

are near surface bed-rock which has been weathered and oxidised by long term exposure to the effects of water and air.

“ppm”

means parts per million.

“Probable Mineral Reserve”

is the economically mineable part of an Indicated and, in some circumstances, a Measured Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic, and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified.

“Proven Mineral Reserve”

is the economically mineable part of a Measured Mineral Resource. A Proven Mineral Reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the Modifying Factors

“saprolite”

is a weathered or decomposed clay-rich rock.

sulphide

refers to minerals consisting of a chemical combination of sulphur with a metal.

vein

is a generic term to describe an occurrence of mineralised rock within an area of non-mineralised rock.

VTEM

refers to versa time domain electromagnetic, a particular variant of time-domain electromagnetic geophysical survey to prospect for conductive bodies below surface.

Assay Results
Assay results reported within this release include those provided by the Company's own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and these will not have been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company's activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company's management are satisfied that the Company's own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognised standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay

Qualified Persons Statement
The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 26 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognising him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

ENDS

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceIn a singl

  • Stock Traders Brace for a $3.5 Trillion ‘Triple Witching’ Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceIn a quarterly event known as triple witching,

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Harde

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Market Bubble Corrections Almost Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in tech, biotechnology and emerging-markets stocks may be nearly over, and it’s time for investors to start adding to beaten-down, high-beta positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin o

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.