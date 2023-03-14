Exploration Target Significantly Enhanced at Red Chris East Ridge

Imperial Metals Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Imperial” or the “Company”) (TSX:III) announces significantly enhanced East Ridge Exploration Target at Red Chris, indicating the potential of additional block cave mining. Imperial holds a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

The enhanced Exploration Target, as of March 6, 2023, has increased to between 400 million tonnes at 0.49% copper and 0.42 g/t gold and 500 million tonnes at 0.47% copper and 0.39 g/t gold. This represents a significant increase from the initial Exploration Target (included on the table below) reported on July 20, 2022. The Exploration Target is in addition to the current published mineral resource and relates to the portion of the deposit that has not yet been adequately drill tested. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The East Ridge is outside of the currently published Red Chris Mineral Resource Estimate.

Estimate Imperial Reported Tonnes (M) Copper (%) Gold (g/t) Copper lbs (B) Gold Oz (M) Lower Tonnage 13 Mar 2023 400 0.49 0.42 4.2 5.4 Upper Tonnage 13 Mar 2023 500 0.47 0.39 5.1 6.1 Lower Tonnage 20 Jul 2022 170 0.5 0.5 2.0 2.8 Upper Tonnage 20 Jul 2022 300 0.4 0.4 2.9 4.3



Drilling indicates East Ridge could contain higher gold and copper grades than Cave Block 2, the second East Zone block cave. The East Ridge mineralisation could provide the opportunity to change the block cave sequencing and target these higher-grade tonnes after Cave Block 1, the first East Zone block cave. It could also offer potential for a second production front in parallel to the main underground development.

The grades and tonnages are estimates based on continuity of mineralization defined by exploration diamond drilling results (previously reported including relevant sections and plans) with the lower range estimate in the area having a nominal drill hole spacing of 100 metres by 100 metres and the upper range estimate extended into the area with a nominal drill hole spacing of 100 metres by 200 metres.

Diamond drilling continues to define the extent and continuity of this higher-grade mineralisation. At least 10 additional diamond drill holes are planned to test and close out the Exploration Target and determine geotechnical and metallurgical characteristics. This drilling program is expected to be completed by the second quarter of calendar year 2023. Work will be undertaken to deliver an updated Red Chris Mineral Resource estimate including East Ridge in 2023.

Greg Gillstrom, P.Eng., Senior Geological Engineer with Imperial, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Red Chris exploration program and has reviewed this news release. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.

Cross section and plan view maps are available on imperialmetals.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

