U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.75
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,419.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,341.00
    -29.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.40
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.32
    +2.20 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.60
    +7.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    -0.0047 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.4400
    +0.9720 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,219.50
    +1,275.50 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.84
    +37.81 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Explore Egypt with Wego and Egypt Tourism Authority

·3 min read

- The number of searches from MENA to Egypt on Wego exceeded 2.43 million in March 2022

- Egypt ranks 2nd in the searched destinations for MENA travelers

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Egypt Tourism Authority launch a campaign to get travelers to visit Egypt during all the seasons.

Egypt
Egypt

Egypt continues its commitment and efforts in applying stringent health safety and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and tourists and has been welcoming tourists from the GCC.

The campaign will focus on promoting Egypt as the most preferred destination of choice for Middle Eastern travelers showcasing the various elements of Egypt including warm weather, scenery, and a wide array of activities. The country will be marketed and retargeted on all Wego platforms through both the website and application, including online promotions, and other additional contributions.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India at Wego, commented: "Over 2.43 million flight and hotel searches from MENA to Egypt were performed on Wego in March, where the country ranked the second most searched destination. We're delighted to partner with Egypt Tourism Authority, to promote Egypt's hidden gems including one of the world's intact temples, museums, and pyramids."

You can't think of Egypt without imaging Aswan, Hurghada, Luxor or Sharm El Sheikh. The country is the world's largest open-air museum and has one of the oldest temples and museums, which are a must see for everyone.

Amr Al-Kady, CEO of Egypt Tourism Authority, commented: "Egypt is intensifying its efforts to boost the tourism sector in the country and attract more tourists through promotional campaigns that highlight the country's tourist destinations. Through our partnership with Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the region, we will attract more travelers from the Middle East to explore the best of Egypt. The country has been following stringent measures to provide a seamless and safe experience for travelers."

Suzan Mostafa, General director of Tourism Promotion at Egypt Tourism Authority, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Wego and promote our country through this joint campaign. We will benefit from Wego's large user base in the MENA region, which will enable us to drive more traffic to Egypt and attract holidaymakers in the winter season."

Tourists get to enjoy the long-awaited vacation in the country that is known for its great geographical distribution, the Nile River, an incredible 6,695 km gift of sustenance for Egypt as well as the historic temples, the fabulous island reefs, amazing beaches, archeological sites, and much more.

About Wego
Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Jakarta and Cairo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1769622/Wego_Egypt_Tourism.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/explore-egypt-with-wego-and-egypt-tourism-authority-301507433.html

SOURCE Wego

Recommended Stories

  • Why Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) High Growth may be Already Factored-In

    Looking back on 2020 and 2021, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) managed to hold relatively steady in a time when half of the world was under some form of lockdown. The company came out of the pandemic by improving not only their top line, but expanding and refining services. Sometimes pressure does create steel.

  • Rescuers search through debris of China Eastern crash

    STORY: Debris and wreckage had been found and there were no sign of survivors, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Rescuers were scouring the wreckage and flight recorders over the night.The plane was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong, when it crashed on Monday.China Eastern said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, adding the cause of the crash was under investigation. Such accidents typically involve multiple factors and experts warned it was far too early to draw any conclusions on the potential causes, especially in light of the scarce information available.The aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew on board, lost contact over the city of Wuzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China and the airline said.The flight left Kunming at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed, and had been due to land in Guangzhou at 3:05 p.m.

  • Incredible new supersonic jet will fly from China to New York in 1 hour

    A Chinese company is developing a supersonic jet capable of traveling from New York to China in just one hour (via Robb Report). The company behind the jet is Space Transportation. It says that it is developing a “rocket with wings”, which will work for space tourism and point-to-point travel. A Chinese company is developing … The post Incredible new supersonic jet will fly from China to New York in 1 hour appeared first on BGR.

  • Disney World and Disneyland Won't Be Closing Anytime Soon

    Shanghai Disney is closing on Monday as COVID-19 cases climb, but we're not likely to see stateside parks follow suit.

  • 1 Top Stock for the Post-Pandemic World

    It's been more than two years since the World Health Organization declared the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Kingdom has ended all remaining travel restrictions as of March 18. Switzerland has withdrawn COVID testing requirements for visitors, and Denmark declared last month that COVID is no longer "a socially critical disease."

  • Vail Resorts raises Epic Pass prices after complaints of overcrowding

    Vail Resorts dropped pass prices for the first time in 13 years heading into this season — and got a flood of new passholders. But it also suffered a wave of criticism over long lift lines, with many blaming the company's push to add customers at rates beyond capacity.

  • Small museum known for ground zero tours could shut in weeks

    Years before the Sept. 11 museum was built at the World Trade Center, a storefront visitor center across the street opened to offer tours led by victims' relatives, survivors and others with personal ties to the trauma and tragedy of 9/11. Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt. “We've really been hanging on by a thread,” co-founder and CEO Jennifer Adams-Webb said, and it's now “a make-or-break situation.”

  • Airlines are passing on fuel price hikes to travelers as demand rebounds

    If you're planning your summer vacation, brace yourself for higher airfares.

  • Boeing 737 passenger jet crashes in China with 132 on board

    It's believed there are no survivors after a Boeing 737 jet crashed in China, with 132 people on board, making it that country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports.

  • Shanghai Disneyland Closes as China’s COVID Cases Rise

    The Shanghai Disneyland theme park closed its doors from Monday in response to China’s growing number of COVID-19 cases. It offered no indication of when the park might reopen. “Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022. […]

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Reduced its Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stake

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • A China Eastern Airlines Flight Carrying 132 People Crashed Into A Mountainside

    A rescue mission is underway, but local Chinese media reported that workers have found no sign of survivors so far.View Entire Post ›

  • Boeing 737 crashes in China, with 132 on board

    CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports it's believed there are no survivors after a Boeing 737 jet crashed in China, with 132 people on board, making it that country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.

  • Mexico City's new international airport opens with few flights

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday inaugurated a new international airport for Mexico City -- one of his flagship projects -- but so far many airlines are hesitant to use it.

  • China Eastern Airlines plane carrying over 130 people crashed in southern mountains

    A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying more than 130 people crashed in the southern mountains. There's no word yet of the number of casualties or survivors.

  • Hong Kong Disneyland Trims Losses to $308 Million in Closure-Hit Year

    Hit by mandatory closures through 40% of 2020-21, the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park and resort trimmed its losses to HK$2.4 billion ($308 million), management reported on Monday. The park and its hotels operate a financial year that runs from October to September and reported the figures nearly six months in arrears. The park and […]

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William begin delayed Platinum Jubilee tour in Belize amid ‘colonialism’ row

    Villagers in Indian Creek protested the royal couple’s visit, forcing it to be scrapped

  • Thailand Is Making It Easier for Vaccinated Tourists to Visit — Here's How

    The country will eliminate the pre-travel PCR test requirement for vaccinated visitors on April 1.

  • Psaki says Biden will not go to Ukraine during Europe trip

    President Biden will not travel to Ukraine on his scheduled trip to Europe next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday. Biden is set to travel to Europe on Wednesday and attend a NATO leaders summit and a European Union summit in Brussels to discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts related to Russia's invasion and reaffirm America's "ironclad commitment" to the alliance. While the trip will be focused on "continuing to...

  • S. Korean exchanges set stage for Friday’s travel rule arrival

    Financial Action Task Force (FATF) travel rule compliance service providers VerifyVASP and CODE have signed a memorandum of understanding to link their services before the rule goes into full effect in South Korea this Friday. See related article: South Korean crypto businesses scramble to meet FATF travel rule Fast facts The two entities are backed […]