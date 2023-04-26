Explore how Indonesia's Shifting Attitudes Toward Pet Adoption is going to Reshape the Pet Care Market be worth US$ 5.89 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / The Indonesia pet care market is expected to reach US$ 2,298.4 Million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 5,883.2 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The pet care industry in Indonesia has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers of growth in the industry is the increasing number of pet owners in the country. This growing pet population is creating new opportunities for companies that offer pet food, grooming, and healthcare products and services.

One of the key challenges facing the industry is the lack of regulatory oversight. The absence of clear guidelines and standards for pet food and other pet care products has led to concerns about the safety and quality of these products. Additionally, the lack of skilled professionals in the industry, such as trained veterinarians and pet groomers, is also a challenge that needs to be addressed.

There are several opportunities for companies operating in the Indonesia pet care industry despite the challenges. One of the biggest opportunities is the increasing demand for natural and organic pet products. As many consumers become aware of the potential health benefits of natural and organic pet food, the demand for these products is expected to grow.

There is a growing demand for high-quality pet grooming, boarding, and healthcare services, which presents an opportunity for companies to invest in developing a network of pet care services.

One of the latest trends in the Indonesia pet care industry is the increasing demand for online sales and delivery of pet products. As e-Commerce continues to grow in Indonesia, Several consumers are turning to online platforms to purchase pet products, including food, toys, and grooming supplies. This trend presents an opportunity for companies to invest in developing a strong online presence and delivery infrastructure.

Key Takeaways from the Indonesia Pet Care Market:

The Indonesia pet care market is anticipated to contribute a demand share of nearly 1.5% in the global pet care market.

Pet food is the dominant product category, accounting for 68.1% of the market in 2022.

In terms of service channels, contemporary trade-based retailing held a significant share of more than 31.5% in 2022.

According to FMI, the cat segment accounted for around 36.3% of the Indonesia pet care market share in 2022.

Pet adoption for companionship is boosting demand for pet care in Indonesia, with 67% of Indonesian households owning pets, with the majority owning cats followed by fish and dogs.

An Overview of the Competition in Indonesia Pet Care Industry

The competition landscape of the Indonesia Pet Care industry is highly fragmented, with a mix of local and international players competing for market share. Some of the key players in the market include PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk, Nestle Purina Petcare, Mars, Inc., Royal Canin, the Indonesian Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA), and the Indo Pet Expo.

Industry players offer a range of pet food products, as well as specialized nutrition, grooming, and healthcare services. They differentiate themselves through product innovation, specialization, and investment in the development of a network of pet care services.

The competition in the market is intensifying, as the Indonesian pet care industry continues to experience growth. This growth is driven by the increasing number of pet owners and their willingness to spend money on high-quality products and services. As such, companies are vying to capture a significant share of the growing market by differentiating themselves and meeting the evolving needs of pet owners in Indonesia. There are also some barriers to enter into the market such as:

Regulatory requirements for pet food and healthcare products

The need to establish a distribution network for products and services.

The presence of established players with strong brand recognition and customer loyalty can make it challenging for new entrants to gain market share.

Indonesia Pet Care Market by Category:

By Service Type:

Product

Pet Food

Wet Food

Dry Food

Treats & mixers

Fresh Food

Pet Healthcare

Fashion, Toys, and accessories

Professional Services

Day Care

Grooming/Boarding

Pet Breeding and Training

Value Added Service

Insurance

Veterinary Care

Pharmacy

Adoption and Charity

Crisis Relief Service

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Fish and Reptiles

Small Pets

Horses & Other Livestock

By Service Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Care Services Centers

Veterinary Clinics

Online Retails

Support Care Centers

Pet Specialty Stores

Key Developments in the Market:

PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk officially hosted a ceremony in 2021 to mark the first shipment of pet food to the State of Brunei Darussalam, particularly pet food items with the Bolt and Cleo brands. Such an event assists the organization in strengthening its market presence.

Nestlé Purina purchased the pet food business Lily Kitchen in 2020.

Nestlé Purina introduced its first cat litter in a durable and refillable container in the United States market in 2020.

