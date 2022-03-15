U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Explorer Surgical, a GHX Company, Chosen by Pediatric Orthopedic Medical Device Innovator to Support Surgical Workflow and Remote Case Management

·4 min read

Pega Medical leverages digital playbook with step-by-step procedural guide and interactive remote case support to enable optimal surgical outcomes

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Explorer Surgical, a GHX company, has expanded its presence in the pediatric orthopedic medical device space with the announcement of its newest customer, Pega Medical. Specializing in the design, development, evaluation and manufacturing of medical devices for pediatric orthopedics, Pega Medical was founded in 1996 and its implantable devices reach children living with orthopedic conditions in more than 70 countries, including within multiple top-tier children's hospitals. Pega Medical's medical device reps and senior-level clinical teams will now have access to Explorer Surgical's digital case support platform that facilitates sharing procedural best practices remotely and real-time collaboration during live procedures.

Explorer Surgical helps medical device teams force-multiply case coverage and educational opportunities - regardless of location - through access to on-demand expertise and real-time collaboration during a live procedure.
Explorer Surgical helps medical device teams force-multiply case coverage and educational opportunities - regardless of location - through access to on-demand expertise and real-time collaboration during a live procedure.

Explorer Surgical's innovative procedural playbooks, telementoring and performance tracking tools help providers and medical device companies better collaborate and drive procedural efficiencies and repeatable processes to enhance patient outcomes. In fact, a recent study from the Journal of Pediatric Orthopaedics cites "...the COVID-19 pandemic and its related countermeasures have had significant impacts on pediatric orthopaedic practice and increased uptake of technology to provide care continuity." The impact the pandemic has had on this specialty demonstrates the immense need for technological integrations that can make procedures more efficient and teachable to give children optimal care and better outcomes.

"We believe the Explorer Surgical platform will modernize the way our clinical and field sales teams train and support surgeons and OR staff," said Pega Medical VP of Product Development and Marketing Fady Rayes. "With clinical personnel located all over the world, the Explorer Surgical platform gives us the ability to connect and collaborate remotely and in real-time, providing our team with greater flexibility and efficiency, particularly when we are not on-site for a live case. Our primary focus is on the outcomes for the children receiving our implants and Explorer Surgical will be a tremendous asset in advancing our work."

"Extending the highest quality care and the best possible outcome to all patients is at the heart of our mission, but it's especially important for children as they are one of the most vulnerable patient populations," said Explorer Surgical General Manager and Co-founder Jennifer Fried. "As a parent myself, there are few things as rewarding as helping a child live a fuller, healthier life. We are honored to help Pega Medical in its quest to put state-of-the-art technologies in the hands of surgeons who understand the unique complexities in caring for children."

To learn more, join Pega Medical at booth #3663 (South Building) and Explorer Surgical at booth #118 (South Building) at the 2022 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting, taking place March 22-26 at the McCormick Place in Chicago.

About Explorer Surgical
Explorer Surgical, a GHX company, is dedicated to relentlessly innovating and developing scalable digital technologies to put best practices in the hands of all procedural teams. As a leader in creating state-of-the-art solutions, our cutting-edge, cloud-based, digital platform empowers medical device companies to disseminate procedural best practices and remotely connect with providers in real-time. Our goal is to demystify the black box of the operating room with an on-demand procedure playbook, real-time video collaboration and performance tracking tools to support medical device companies, accelerate product adoption, reinforce techniques, and support successful outcomes.

Founded in 2015, Explorer Surgical started as a research project at the University of Chicago Medical Center in the Department of Surgery by Jennifer Fried and Dr. Alex Langerman. Dr. Langerman is a speaker and author on surgical ethics, video and data recording in the operating room, operating room efficiency and clinical care of head and neck cancer patients. Today, the company has a global reach and counts some of the world's top 10 largest medical device companies as part of its growing customer base.

For more information or to schedule a demo of Explorer Live's platform, visit www.explorersurgical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Pega Medical
Pega Medical is a company specializing in the design, development, evaluation and manufacturing of medical devices. Our innovative staff of bioengineers, industrial designers and ergonomists utilizes full 3-D modeling, Finite Element Analysis, static and fatigue testing equipment to bring the highest quality products and designs to both the surgeon in particular and the healthcare industry in general. Our dedication over the last two decades to pediatric orthopedics has led us to be the first medical device manufacturer fully devoted to the development of specialty orthopedic implants for children. To learn more, visit www.pegamedical.com

Media Contact:
Jordyn Comitor
847-504-6935
jcomitor@tieronepr.com

