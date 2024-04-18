Exploring Ampol Among Three Noteworthy Australian Dividend Stocks

The Australian market has been experiencing some interesting dynamics recently, with the ASX200 closing up just under half a per cent and materials leading the rally. However, not all sectors followed suit as communication and healthcare lagged behind. Amid these market conditions, dividend stocks such as Ampol become particularly noteworthy for investors seeking regular income streams. A good dividend stock is typically characterized by its consistent ability to generate profits and distribute a portion of these earnings back to shareholders, which can be especially appealing in an unpredictable market environment.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) 4.95% ★★★★★☆ Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) 3.99% ★★★★★☆ Joyce (ASX:JYC) 6.82% ★★★★★☆ Korvest (ASX:KOV) 6.61% ★★★★★☆ Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) 6.57% ★★★★★☆ Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) 4.59% ★★★★★☆ Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) 3.67% ★★★★★☆ Fortescue (ASX:FMG) 8.24% ★★★★★☆ PRL Global (ASX:PRG) 6.25% ★★★★★☆ Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) 3.23% ★★★★★☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ampol Limited, with a market cap of A$9.22 billion, operates as a petroleum product company in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United States where it purchases, refines and markets these products.

Operations: Ampol Limited, a global petroleum products company, generates its revenue through three main segments: Z Energy which brings in A$5.51 billion, Convenience Retail with earnings of A$5.99 billion and Fuels and Infrastructure contributing the most at A$33.63 billion.

Dividend Yield: 7.0%

Ampol's dividend yield of 7.01% places it in the top 25% of Australian market dividend payers. While its payments have been volatile over the past decade, they have seen an overall increase. Despite a high payout ratio of 93.3%, cash flows cover these dividends with a reasonable cash payout ratio of 68.6%. However, Ampol carries a high level of debt and recent earnings results show net income dropping to A$549.1 million from A$795.9 million the previous year.

ASX:ALD Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Fenix Resources Limited, with a market cap of A$194.49 million, is involved in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral tenements in Western Australia.

Operations: Fenix Resources Limited, valued at A$194.49 million, generates its revenue primarily through the exploration, development and mining of mineral tenements in Western Australia.

Dividend Yield: 7.0%

Fenix Resources' dividend yield of 7.02% ranks in the top quartile of Australian market payers. The company's dividends are well-covered by both earnings (Payout Ratio: 31.5%) and cash flows (Cash Payout Ratio: 34.2%), indicating sustainability despite a volatile track record over the past three years. Fenix is trading at significant value, being 60.5% below estimated fair value, and forecasts suggest an annual earnings growth of 5.85%. Recent half-year results reveal A$126.93 million sales and A$22.05 million net income.

ASX:FEX Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Fiducian Group Ltd is an Australian company that, via its subsidiaries, offers financial services and has a market capitalisation of A$236.08 million.

Operations: Fiducian Group Ltd generates its revenue in Australia through several segments, including Funds Management which brings in A$20.49 million, Corporate Services earning A$12.06 million, Financial Planning with A$28.95 million, and Platform Administration contributing A$15.38 million.

Dividend Yield: 4%

Fiducian Group's earnings have grown by 12% over the past year, with recent half-year results showing A$39 million sales and A$6.84 million net income. The company pays a reliable dividend of 3.99%, covered by both earnings (Payout Ratio: 83.7%) and cash flows (Cash Payout Ratio: 60.5%). Despite being lower than the top quartile of Australian market payers, FID's dividends are stable and have increased over the past decade, offering potential for consistent income in a portfolio.

ASX:FID Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Next Steps

Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?

