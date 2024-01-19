Exploring Analyst Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 55.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.84 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Freeport-McMoRan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Indonesia' to reach $2.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Molybdenum' should come in at $231.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +39.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- South America copper mines' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- North America copper mines' to come in at $1.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales in thousands of ounces - Gold - Consolidated basis' at 584.29 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 458 Koz in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - South America' of 5.54 Mlbs. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 Mlbs in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - By-product - North America' should arrive at 6.93 Mlbs. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7 Mlbs in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - Indonesia' stands at 580.34 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 455 Koz.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - North America' reaching 3.94 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3 Koz.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales in millions of pounds - Copper - Indonesia - Grasberg' will reach 474.95 Mlbs. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 387 Mlbs in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average realized price per ounce - Gold' will reach $1,934.59. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,789.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average realized price per pound - Molybdenum' will likely reach $20.84. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.94.



