Exploring Dividend Stocks In India For April 2024

In the midst of these market fluctuations, investors are increasingly looking towards dividend stocks as a potential source of steady income. Given the current positive sentiment in the Indian stock market and strong global cues, it may be beneficial to explore dividend-paying stocks that can provide regular returns while also offering potential for capital appreciation.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BSE:500052) 3.84% ★★★★★★ Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.60% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.53% ★★★★★☆ ITC (NSEI:ITC) 3.06% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.78% ★★★★★☆ Balmer Lawrie (BSE:523319) 3.03% ★★★★★☆ Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (NSEI:GNFC) 4.39% ★★★★★☆ Ruchira Papers (NSEI:RUCHIRA) 4.14% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.46% ★★★★★☆ Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (NSEI:RCF) 3.66% ★★★★★☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited is an Indian multinational company with a diverse portfolio that includes shipping and offshore businesses, operating both domestically and globally, with a market capitalization of ₹147.15 billion.

Operations: The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited generates its revenue primarily from two segments, with ₹10.19 billion coming from its offshore operations and ₹47.52 billion from its shipping activities.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Great Eastern Shipping demonstrates a strong dividend profile, with payments well covered by earnings and cash flows at a payout ratio of 23.3% and cash payout ratio of 21.6%, respectively. The firm's dividends have grown over the past decade, though they have also been volatile. Its dividend yield (3.49%) ranks in the top quartile of Indian market payers (1.22%). Recent business expansions suggest potential for future growth, but earnings are forecast to decline by an average of 11.2% annually over the next three years.

BSE:500620 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Premco Global Limited, with a market cap of ₹14.47 billion, is an international company based in India that specializes in the manufacturing and sale of knitted and woven elastic tapes.

Operations: Premco Global Limited, valued at ₹14.47 billion, generates its revenue predominantly from the sale of elastic tapes, accounting for ₹964.69 million in earnings.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Premco Global's Price-To-Earnings ratio (15.8x) is below the Indian market average (30.7x), indicating potential value. Its dividend yield of 3.43% ranks in the top 25% of Indian market payers, but these payments are not well covered by cash flows with a high cash payout ratio of 2831.1%. The company's dividends have increased over the past decade, although they've been volatile and unreliable at times. Recent executive changes and a decrease in interim dividend highlight some instability within the firm.

BSE:530331 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: PTC India Limited, a company with a market capitalisation of ₹66.76 billion, operates in the power trading sector across India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh along with its subsidiaries.

Operations: PTC India Limited, boasting a market capitalisation of ₹66.76 billion, generates its revenue primarily from two segments: Power trading, which brings in ₹163.77 billion, and Financing Business that contributes ₹7.85 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

PTC India's dividend payments, with a yield of 3.46%, rank in the top 25% of Indian market payers. Its dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 51.8% and 7.7% respectively, indicating sustainability. The company trades at good value relative to peers, given its Price-To-Earnings ratio of 13.2x against the market average of 30.7x; however, its interest payments aren't well covered by earnings and dividend track record has been unstable over the past decade.

NSEI:PTC Dividend History as at Apr 2024

