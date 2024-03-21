Exploring German Dividend Stocks In March 2024

As of March 18, 2024, the German stock market showed positive movement with modest gains across major indices, including a slight uptick in the DAX. This upward trend reflects a cautiously optimistic outlook among investors amidst varied sector performances. Given these market conditions, identifying strong dividend stocks becomes crucial for those looking to harness steady returns in a landscape marked by both opportunities and uncertainties.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Edel SE KGaA (XTRA:EDL) 5.88% ★★★★★★ FORTEC Elektronik (XTRA:FEV) 3.68% ★★★★★☆ Gesco (XTRA:GSC1) 5.85% ★★★★★☆ PWO (XTRA:PWO) 5.69% ★★★★★☆ Ringmetall (XTRA:HP3A) 3.27% ★★★★★☆ Deutsche Post (XTRA:DHL) 4.77% ★★★★★☆ Bayerische Motoren Werke (XTRA:BMW) 7.99% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 7.18% ★★★★★☆ K+S (XTRA:SDF) 5.12% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.39% ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: FORTEC Elektronik AG specializes in offering components and systems for display technology, embedded systems, and power supplies across Germany and globally, with a market capitalization of €75.09 million.

Operations: FORTEC Elektronik AG generates its revenue primarily through Data Visualization and Electricity Supplies segments, amassing €72.51 million and €41.78 million respectively.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

FORTEC Elektronik exhibits a moderate dividend yield of 3.68%, slightly lower than the top quartile of German dividend payers at 5.01%. Despite this, the company's dividends have shown stability and growth over the past decade, underpinned by a sustainable payout ratio of 34.5% against earnings and a cash payout ratio of 61.5%. Additionally, FORTEC is trading at a significant discount (37.8% below fair value), suggesting potential value for investors. The firm's financial health is further supported by reliable earnings growth, including a notable 23.7% increase over the past year and an expected annual growth rate of 2.63%.

XTRA:FEV Dividend History as at Mar 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Edel SE & Co. KGaA is an independent music company operating in Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately €108.50 million.

Operations: Edel SE & Co. KGaA generates its revenues primarily through two segments: Marketing and Sales (€135.56 million) and Manufacturing and Logistics (€144.67 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Edel SE & Co. KGaA offers a compelling dividend yield of 5.88%, positioning it well within the top 25% of German dividend payers. The company's financials reveal a consistent uptrend, with sales reaching EUR 280.22 million and net income at EUR 12.15 million for the fiscal year ending September 2023, indicating robust performance. Dividend sustainability is supported by a low cash payout ratio of 49.3% and earnings coverage at 52.6%. Despite its high level of debt, Edel's dividends have shown ten years of stability and growth, underlining reliability for investors seeking steady income streams in their portfolios while trading at an attractive discount (79.8% below fair value), suggesting potential upside alongside its dividend appeal.

XTRA:EDL Dividend History as at Mar 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is a technology company specializing in automation and digitalization across various global regions, with a market capitalization of approximately €137.85 billion.

Operations: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft's revenue is primarily generated through its Industrial Businesses segments, including Mobility (€10.80 billion), Digital Industries (€21.69 billion), Siemens Healthineers (€21.78 billion), and Smart Infrastructure (€20.19 billion), along with contributions from Portfolio Companies (€3.31 billion) and Siemens Financial Services (€0.43 billion).

Dividend Yield: 2.7%

Siemens demonstrates a mixed dividend profile with a yield of 2.67%, lower than the top German dividend payers. Despite this, dividends have been consistent over the past decade, supported by a sustainable payout ratio of 42.1% and covered by both earnings and cash flows (Cash Payout Ratio at 33.6%). The company's recent activities, including strategic partnerships and conference presentations, underscore its commitment to innovation and digital transformation sectors. Siemens' financials show strong performance with Q1 sales rising to €18.30 billion from €17.92 billion year-over-year, and net income significantly increasing to €2.39 billion from €1.48 billion, reflecting robust operational efficiency and potential for long-term growth despite its high debt level.

XTRA:SIE Dividend History as at Mar 2024

