Exploring the Growth and Opportunities in Jordan's Faith-based Tourism Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Jordan faith-based tourism market is expected to increase from US$ 179.03 billion in 2023 to US$ 756.37 billion by 2033.

The spending power of people has increased, as has internet and credit card penetration, government drives to promote tourism, and the rise of new online segments. Growing population, increasing disposable income, and growing consumer awareness about travel destinations drive the tourism market.

Moreover, low-cost air travel, an increase in leisure travel, and a rise in a variety of international travel destinations are a few more factors that bolster the religious tourism market further. As more segments migrate to digital channels, the online travel market is approaching maturity. Gross reservations for online travel are estimated to expand by double digits, outpacing the overall travel market.

With the advent of the internet and the rise of artificial reality (AR), the online travel sector in India is fast evolving. An increasing number of people in India are turning to the convenience of the web for better travel pricing and lodgings.

The increasing penetration of international flight and hotel reservations given by online portals such as Clear trip, MakeMyTrip, Yatra, and others may account for most of the increase in the online travel sector.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15330

An increase in user demand is also a factor, as consumers in India are predicted to spend nearly 4% of their disposable income on travel. The mix of travel and transportation offerings, including airport transfers and holiday packages, is significantly expanding.

The government's regional airport development initiative promotes connectivity to smaller cities and towns, which is the most significant continuing development in India. The burgeoning tourist industry, as well as the rising penetration of internet usage and smartphone users across various countries, are driving the online travel market in India.

Furthermore, expanding urbanization, rising per capita income, economic expansion, and a movement in customer lifestyle toward more enhanced services and comfort are the factors estimated to have a beneficial impact on market growth.

Key Takeaways

  • Jordan faith-based tourism market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

  • The rising popularity of diving destinations, new tour launches, personalized trips, and other factors are pushing market sales.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Jordan Select Tours

  • Sherazade Travel & Tourism Jordan

  • Jordan Society of Tour Travel Agents

  • Zaid Tours and Travel

  • Jordan Private Tours and Travel

  • Platinum Travel

  • UTA Jordan

  • Jordan Society of Tourism & Travel Agents (JSTA)

  • Nebo Tours

  • Jordan Tours & Travel/ Amman

  • Petra Travel & Tourism Co

  • Jordan Direct Tours

  • Dakkak Tours International

  • Green Meadows Travel & Tourism

  • AI Tahad Travel & Tours

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15330

Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Press release picture

Key Development

  • MakeMyTrip introduced the myPartner platform in August 2020 to support travel agents in providing superior travel booking experiences to passengers. MyPartner is a platform designed to give local travel agencies access to one of the most comprehensive collections of online travel inventory. While digitizing the day-to-day booking procedures of all offline travel agents, myPartner was designed and constructed to serve the local travel industry outside of metro areas.

  • In June 2021, Oyo, along with online travel providers such as Yatra, Airbnb, and EaseMyTrip, formed an organization to investigate the problems encountered by small hotel owners and promote in a country still recuperating from the pandemic, new tourist models are emerging. The Confederation of Hospitality Technology and Tourism Industry (CHATT) is estimated to assist small and medium hotels and homeowners across India in using technology to revitalize their operations.

  • In 2019, TripAdvisor LLC Expedia Group formed a strategic alliance with Trip.com Group to increase their global collaboration. Through this collaboration, the company hoped to broaden its reach and assist Chinese outbound tourists in organizing more meaningful vacations.

  • Expedia Group partnered with Chase Card Services in 2018 to improve the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel hub with expanded features, an improved redemption facility, and more options.

  • Booking.com agreed in October 2022 to hire 100 people for its newly created Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru by the fiscal year 2022.

  • Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., strengthened its presence in the India market in February 2018 by adding 8 new outlets in 2017, expanding the company's distribution and reach in South India to 50 customer access centers: 23 owned branches and 27 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15330

Market Segmentation by Category

Tourism Type:

  • Day Trips & Local Gateways

  • Museums

  • Pilgrimages

  • Religious and Heritage Tours

  • Others

Booking Channel:

  • Phone Booking

  • Online Booking

  • In-person Booking

Tourist Type:

  • Domestic

  • International

Age Group:

  • 15-25 Years

  • 26-35 Years

  • 36-45 Years

  • 46-55 Years

  • 66-75 Years

Consumer Orientation:

  • Men

  • Women

  • Children

Tour Type:

  • Independent Travelers

  • Tour Groups

  • Package Travelers

Request a Complete TOC of this Report@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15330

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Jordan Faith Based Tourism Market

1.1. Jordan Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Travel and Tourism Domain

Italy Tourism Market Overview: As per the latest findings of Future Market Insights, tourism revenue in Italy is expected to be US$ 23.1 Bn by the end of 2022. In the long-term, the Italy tourism is estimated to reach at around US$ 43.8 Bn in 2032.

Greece Tourism Market Outlook: As per the latest findings of Future Market Insights, tourism Revenue in Greece is expected to be US$ 265.9 Million by the end of 2022. In the long-term, the Greece tourism is estimated to reach at around US$ 548.0 Million in 2023.

Golf Tourism Market Demand: The global golf tourism market size is expected to achieve a remarkable valuation of US$ 23.1 Billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 40.4 Billion by the end of the forecast period while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Hong Kong Tourism Market Growth: The Hong Kong tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 16 Bn in 2022. Sales are expected to increase at a robust ~10% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market valuation is projected to reach US$ 41.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

Russia Outbound Tourism Market Size: The Russia outbound tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 27,101 million in 2022. Sales in the market are expected to grow at a robust 9.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738537/Exploring-the-Growth-and-Opportunities-in-Jordans-Faith-based-Tourism-Market-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

