Exploring Japan's Top Dividend Stocks In February 2024

As February 2024 unfolds, Japan's market is showing a robust uptrend with a 1.6% rise in the last week and an impressive 31% increase over the past year, complemented by earnings projected to grow by 9.4% annually. In this dynamic environment, discerning investors may find particular value in dividend stocks that offer potential for steady income and growth prospects aligned with current market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Japan

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Sun Frontier Fudousan (TSE:8934) 3.54% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.56% ★★★★★★ SOLXYZ (TSE:4284) 3.48% ★★★★★★ Nippon Air conditioning Services (TSE:4658) 3.37% ★★★★★★ MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (TSE:8725) 3.34% ★★★★★★ Shimojima (TSE:7482) 4.43% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.12% ★★★★★★ Innotech (TSE:9880) 3.66% ★★★★★★ Toyo Kanetsu K.K (TSE:6369) 3.35% ★★★★★★ Global One Real Estate Investment (TSE:8958) 5.57% ★★★★★★

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Gakkyusha Co., Ltd. is a Japanese educational service provider specializing in cram school management for students preparing for entrance exams to junior high schools, high schools, and universities, both domestically and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥22.93 billion.

Operations: Gakkyusha Co., Ltd. generates its revenues primarily through educational services related to preparatory instruction for students aiming to enter various levels of academic institutions.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Gakkyusha Ltd. presents an intriguing profile for dividend investors, with a history of stable and reliable dividend payments over the past decade, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns. The company's debt has been managed prudently, evidenced by a declining debt to equity ratio and cash reserves exceeding total debt. Moreover, dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flow with reasonable payout ratios around 53% and 52.2%, respectively. While Gakkyusha's profit margins have remained flat year-over-year and recent earnings growth has decelerated compared to its five-year average, the robust interest coverage ratio suggests financial flexibility. The dividend yield stands above the market average in Japan, adding to its appeal among income-focused portfolios. However, investors should note the lack of data on expected future profit and revenue growth when considering long-term prospects.

TSE:9769 Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: SOLXYZ Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the development of software solutions, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥8.39 billion.

Operations: SOLXYZ Co., Ltd. generates its revenues primarily through the development of software solutions within Japan.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

SOLXYZ Co. Ltd. has demonstrated a commendable performance in terms of debt management and profitability, which could appeal to dividend investors. The company's significant reduction in debt to equity ratio over five years and a cash position that exceeds its total debt underscore financial stability. Earnings have not only grown consistently but also at an accelerated pace over the past year, surpassing the five-year average growth rate. Dividend sustainability is evidenced by conservative payout ratios from earnings and cash flows, coupled with a decade-long history of reliable and incrementally increasing dividends. The current dividend yield positions SOLXYZ among the higher echelons in the Japanese market, though investors should be aware of the absence of projections for future earnings growth when weighing its potential as a long-term income investment.

TSE:4284 Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Yamato Kogyo Co., Ltd. is a global enterprise specializing in the production and distribution of steel products, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥536.4 billion.

Operations: Yamato Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates primarily in the steel production and distribution sector, with a significant presence both domestically and internationally.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Yamato Kogyo emerges as a noteworthy contender for dividend-focused portfolios, with its debt-free balance sheet providing a solid foundation for financial resilience. The company has seen substantial earnings growth over the past five years, reinforcing the sustainability of its dividends, which are well-covered by both earnings and cash flow. Despite lacking in earnings acceleration recently and facing forecasted declines in profit growth, Yamato Kogyo maintains a stable and increasing dividend track record over the last decade. Its dividend yield stands above average in Japan's market, offering an attractive proposition for income investors while signaling caution due to slower anticipated revenue expansion.

TSE:5444 Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Final Thoughts

