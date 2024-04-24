Exploring Kyoei Steel And Two Additional Leading Dividend Stocks

3 High-Performing Japanese Dividend Stocks Yielding From 3.1% To 3.7%

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a challenging interest rate environment, Japan's stock markets have recently faced significant headwinds, with the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indices experiencing notable declines. In such times, investors often turn to reliable dividend stocks as a potential source of stable returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Japan

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.69% ★★★★★★ Nippon Air conditioning Services (TSE:4658) 3.35% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.04% ★★★★★★ HITO-Communications HoldingsInc (TSE:4433) 3.30% ★★★★★★ Innotech (TSE:9880) 3.91% ★★★★★★ Asia Air Survey (TSE:9233) 3.43% ★★★★★★ Star Micronics (TSE:7718) 3.34% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.34% ★★★★★★ Toyo Kanetsu K.K (TSE:6369) 3.35% ★★★★★★ Nichimo (TSE:8091) 4.05% ★★★★★★

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Kyoei Steel Ltd. operates in the manufacture, processing, and sale of billets and steel products across Japan, Vietnam, North America, and other international markets with a market capitalization of approximately ¥111 billion.

Operations: Kyoei Steel Ltd. generates its revenue primarily through the production and sale of billets and steel products across various key regions including Japan, Vietnam, North America, and other global markets.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Kyoei Steel's dividends appear sustainable with a low payout ratio of 17.6% and cash payout ratio at 15.5%, indicating strong coverage by both earnings and cash flows. Despite trading 18.8% below estimated fair value, offering potential upside, the dividend track record is unstable, showing volatility over the past decade. Additionally, while dividends have increased over this period, the current yield of 3.13% is slightly below the top quartile in Japan's market at 3.29%.

TSE:5440 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Mars Group Holdings Corporation operates in the amusement, automatic recognition system, and hotel and restaurant sectors primarily in Japan, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥56.58 billion.

Operations: Mars Group Holdings Corporation generates its revenues from three primary sectors: amusement, automatic recognition systems, and hotel and restaurant services.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Mars Group Holdings maintains a stable dividend, with a 10-year history of consistent payouts and growth, supported by a solid earnings coverage (Payout Ratio: 21%) and cash flow (Cash Payout Ratio: 65.2%). The stock offers an attractive yield of 3.73%, positioning it above the top quartile average in Japan at 3.29%. Despite this, shareholders experienced dilution last year, which could impact future payouts. Currently, the stock is valued at 12.2% below its fair value estimate, suggesting potential for appreciation.

TSE:6419 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Araya Industrial Co., Ltd. is a company that manufactures and sells steel products both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of approximately ¥20.98 billion.

Operations: Araya Industrial Co., Ltd. generates revenue through the manufacture and sale of steel products across domestic and international markets.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Araya Industrial has shown a growth in dividend payments over the past decade, though its track record reveals some volatility with drops exceeding 20% annually. The dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with a low payout ratio of 12% and a cash payout ratio of 35.1%. Despite trading below its fair value by 13.3%, concerns persist due to lower profit margins this year compared to last (4.6% vs 6.7%).

TSE:7305 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

