Exploring The Risks Of This Indian Company With A 3% Dividend Yield

In the pursuit of steady income streams, many investors are drawn to dividend stocks in India. However, it's crucial to evaluate the sustainability of these dividends. A high payout ratio might appear appealing at first glance but could indicate potential financial difficulties for the company, making it a less reliable investment choice. In this article, we will explore two such companies—one that offers an attractive dividend yield and another that investors might consider avoiding due to its risky financial structure.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.56% ★★★★★☆ Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 5.07% ★★★★★☆ Swaraj Engines (NSEI:SWARAJENG) 3.85% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.45% ★★★★★☆ ITC (NSEI:ITC) 3.05% ★★★★★☆ Balmer Lawrie (BSE:523319) 3.04% ★★★★★☆ Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (NSEI:GNFC) 4.39% ★★★★★☆ Ruchira Papers (NSEI:RUCHIRA) 4.20% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.87% ★★★★★☆ Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (NSEI:RCF) 3.80% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight one of our preferred stocks from the screener and one to shun.

One To Reconsider

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★☆☆☆☆

Overview: RITES Limited operates in consultancy, engineering, and project management across various sectors including railways, highways, airports, ports, and renewable energy with a market capitalization of approximately ₹159.69 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through domestic consultancy (₹11.91 billion), turnkey construction projects within the country (₹8.74 billion), export sales (₹1.53 billion), domestic leasing (₹1.32 billion), and consultancy abroad (₹1.27 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

RITES Ltd. presents challenges for dividend investors due to its high payout ratios, with cash and earnings coverage at 110.5% and 99% respectively, indicating potential sustainability issues. Despite a dividend yield of 3.08%, which ranks well in the Indian market, the company's dividends are poorly supported by both earnings and cash flows, coupled with a history of unreliable payments over the past six years. Additionally, RITES has experienced significant share price volatility recently, further complicating its attractiveness as a stable dividend-paying stock.

NSEI:RITES Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Top Pick

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: The company specializes in manufacturing and marketing automotive and industrial lubricants both domestically and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹208.51 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the lubricants segment, totaling ₹50.75 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Castrol India has shown a consistent dividend track record over the past decade, with dividends per share growing steadily. Despite a high payout ratio of 85.8%, its dividends are covered by earnings, though its cash payout ratio at 97.9% suggests potential pressure from free cash flow coverage. The company's recent financial performance indicates robust growth, with net income and revenue increasing significantly in the last quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, supporting its dividend sustainability. However, the high cash payout ratio could pose challenges if not managed carefully.

BSE:500870 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

