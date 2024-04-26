Exploring Three Dividend Stocks In India For April 2024

Amid a backdrop of robust performance in the Indian stock market, with indices like Sensex and Nifty 50 showing consistent gains despite global uncertainties, investors are increasingly looking toward dividend stocks as a potentially stable investment avenue. In light of India's strong growth prospects and an optimistic market sentiment fueled by domestic political and economic factors, understanding what makes a good dividend stock becomes crucial for those seeking to complement their portfolios with income-generating assets.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BSE:500052) 3.95% ★★★★★★ Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.55% ★★★★★☆ NMDC (BSE:526371) 3.41% ★★★★★☆ Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 4.62% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.44% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.72% ★★★★★☆ Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (NSEI:GNFC) 4.23% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.41% ★★★★★☆ Petronet LNG (NSEI:PETRONET) 3.30% ★★★★★☆ Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (NSEI:RCF) 3.52% ★★★★★☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, operating in India, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of fertilizers and industrial products, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹99.64 billion.

Operations: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited generates ₹72.64 billion from fertilizer products and ₹23.10 billion from industrial products in revenue.

Dividend Yield: 4%

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has a dividend yield of 4%, ranking in the top 25% in the Indian market. Despite a less stable dividend history over the past 9 years, its dividends are supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 31.5% and 44.2%, respectively. However, recent financial results show a significant drop in net income from INR 4.1 billion to INR 1.18 billion year-over-year for Q3, alongside declining profit margins from 12% to 8%. This financial downturn could impact future dividend reliability despite current coverage levels.

BSE:500690 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: PTC India Limited operates in the trading of power across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹67.79 billion.

Operations: PTC India Limited generates revenue primarily through its power trading segment, which brought in ₹163.77 billion, and its financing business, contributing ₹7.85 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

PTC India's dividend sustainability is under scrutiny due to its volatile history and unreliable payments over the past decade. Recent financials show a year-over-year revenue increase to INR 34.84 billion, but net income fell to INR 794.1 million from INR 918.2 million, indicating potential pressure on future payouts despite a reasonable payout ratio of 51.8%. The company's dividends are well-covered by cash flows with a low cash payout ratio of 7.7%, suggesting some buffer against earnings volatility. However, interest payments not being well covered by earnings could pose risks to maintaining consistent dividends.

NSEI:PTC Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, operating in India, is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of fertilizers and industrial chemicals with a market capitalization of approximately ₹83.17 billion.

Operations: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited generates revenue primarily through its trading segment at ₹42.59 billion, fertilizers at ₹115.56 billion, and industrial chemicals at ₹19.59 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) exhibits a mixed dividend profile. Despite a top quartile dividend yield of 3.52% in the Indian market, RCF’s dividends have shown volatility over the past decade, with recent earnings revealing significant declines: net income dropped to INR 112.2 million from INR 2,452 million year-over-year for Q3 2023. Nonetheless, both earnings and cash flows adequately cover dividends with payout ratios of 70.4% and 8.9%, respectively, suggesting some resilience in maintaining payouts despite financial setbacks.

NSEI:RCF Dividend History as at Apr 2024

