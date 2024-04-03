Exploring Top Dividend Stocks For April 2024

Amid a landscape of shifting economic indicators and farmer sentiment, the United States market reflects a nuanced picture of optimism and caution as April 2024 unfolds. In this context, selecting dividend stocks with robust fundamentals and stable returns becomes even more critical for investors navigating these changing tides.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 6.33% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.50% ★★★★★★ Lakeland Bancorp (NasdaqGS:LBAI) 4.79% ★★★★★★ First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) 7.35% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 6.67% ★★★★★★ Bank of Marin Bancorp (NasdaqCM:BMRC) 6.23% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NasdaqGS:SBSI) 5.22% ★★★★★★ CVB Financial (NasdaqGS:CVBF) 4.71% ★★★★★★ West Bancorporation (NasdaqGS:WTBA) 5.88% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.36% ★★★★★★

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Dorian LPG Ltd. operates globally, specializing in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with its fleet of tankers, and has a market capitalization of approximately $1.66 billion.

Operations: Dorian LPG Ltd. generates its revenue primarily from the international transportation of LPG, amounting to $552.50 million.

Dividend Yield: 9.8%

DorianG's financial performance has shown significant growth with earnings increasing by 130.8% over the past year, and recent quarterly reports indicating a net income of US$99.97 million from revenue of US$163.06 million. Despite its high level of debt, the stock is trading at 23.6% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation. However, its dividend track record is unstable with no increase in payments since initiation three years ago and forecasts suggest earnings may decline by an average of 33.5% annually over the next three years. The dividend yield stands at a competitive 9.8%, but this comes with caution due to the unreliable history of payouts despite being covered by both earnings and cash flows (Payout Ratio: 52.8%, Cash Payout Ratio: 61.1%).

NYSE:LPG Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: AGCO Corporation, a global manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts, has a market capitalization of approximately $8.99 billion.

Operations: AGCO Corporation generates its revenue from several geographical segments, with contributions of $3.75 billion from North America, $2.23 billion from South America, $7.54 billion from Europe/Middle East, and $0.89 billion from Asia/Pacific/Africa.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

AGCO's recent fixed-income offerings totaling nearly US$1.1 billion and its steady dividend payments, highlighted by a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, underscore its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company's dividends have shown stability over the past decade, with a notable yield that places it in the top 25% of US dividend payers. Despite this attractive yield, AGCO faces challenges with an expected average earnings decline of 5.4% per year over the next three years. However, its dividends appear sustainable with a low payout ratio (7.1%) and are well-covered by earnings and cash flows (Cash Payout Ratio: 78.6%), suggesting careful financial management amidst growth concerns.

NYSE:AGCO Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Garmin Ltd. is a global company that specializes in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of various wireless devices, with a market capitalization of approximately $28.26 billion.

Operations: Garmin Ltd.'s revenue is diversified across several segments, notably generating $0.92 billion from Marine, $1.34 billion from Fitness, $1.70 billion from Outdoor, $0.42 billion from Auto OEM, and $0.85 billion from Aviation.

Dividend Yield: 2%

Garmin Ltd. demonstrates a commitment to shareholder returns, evidenced by its dividend payments with a payout ratio of 43.3% and cash payout ratio of 47.4%, indicating sustainability from both earnings and cash flow perspectives. Despite a relatively low dividend yield of 2% compared to the top US payers, Garmin's dividends have grown steadily over the past decade, underscoring reliability without significant insider selling recently. This stability is further supported by substantial recent earnings growth (32.5% over the past year) and an optimistic revenue forecast for 2024, projecting a 10% increase to approximately US$5.75 billion, alongside strategic product advancements in aviation and weather radar technologies aimed at enhancing safety and reducing pilot workload.

NYSE:GRMN Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Summing It All Up

