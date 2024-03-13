Exploring Top Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong For March 2024

As Asian equities experience a surge, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index notably up led by the tech sector, investors are keeping a keen eye on global economic indicators and central bank policies. Amidst these market conditions, dividend stocks in Hong Kong emerge as potential candidates for those seeking income-generating investments that may offer stability in a landscape of fluctuating monetary policies and inflation expectations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Fu Shou Yuan International Group (SEHK:1448) 3.27% ★★★★★☆ China Medical System Holdings (SEHK:867) 4.80% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 4.03% ★★★★★☆ CITIC Telecom International Holdings (SEHK:1883) 7.98% ★★★★★☆ Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (SEHK:1398) 7.94% ★★★★★☆ Agricultural Bank of China (SEHK:1288) 7.26% ★★★★★☆ Far East Horizon (SEHK:3360) 7.67% ★★★★★☆ Zhejiang Expressway (SEHK:576) 6.87% ★★★★★☆ Anhui Expressway (SEHK:995) 6.85% ★★★★★☆ Tian An China Investments (SEHK:28) 6.83% ★★★★★☆

Overview: Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a major bank that offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$1.54 trillion.

Operations: The Agricultural Bank of China Limited generates its revenue from a variety of banking products and services.

Dividend Yield: 7.3%

Agricultural Bank of China's dividend yield stands at 7.26%, which is modest relative to Hong Kong's top dividend payers. The bank has a history of reliable dividends over the past decade, and with a payout ratio of 31.2%, its dividends are currently well-covered by earnings—a trend expected to continue with a projected coverage at 32.3% in three years. Despite earnings forecasted to grow at 4.48% per year, the stock trades at a significant discount—71% below estimated fair value—potentially offering value to investors. Recent capital raising through Tier 2 notes worth RMB 70 billion aims to bolster its capital adequacy, reflecting prudent financial management but also suggesting potential future dilution or debt servicing costs that could affect dividend sustainability.

SEHK:1288 Dividend History as at Mar 2024

Overview: Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited operates as a provider of burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$12.47 billion.

Operations: Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited generates revenue primarily through burial services, which brought in CN¥2.31 billion, and funeral services, contributing CN¥0.42 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Fu Shou Yuan International Group offers a modest dividend yield of 3.27%, below the Hong Kong market's top quartile, but its stability is underpinned by a decade of consistent growth and a sustainable payout ratio of 40.2%. Earnings have expanded by 40.5% over the past year, and with dividends well-covered by both earnings and cash flows (cash payout ratio at 30.7%), the foundation for ongoing dividend payments appears robust. Despite analysts projecting a significant upside in stock price (46.6% increase), the current yield may not attract those seeking high immediate returns, yet it could appeal to investors prioritizing steady income and long-term value appreciation.

SEHK:1448 Dividend History as at Mar 2024

Overview: Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company specializing in the operation, maintenance, and management of roads within the People's Republic of China, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$35.66 billion.

Operations: Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through toll operations and securities operations, with CN¥9.37 billion from tolls and CN¥6.33 billion from securities activities.

Dividend Yield: 6.9%

Zhejiang Expressway sustains a reliable dividend with a 10-year history of steady payments, supported by a low payout ratio of 25.2% and cash flows (cash payout ratio at 25.9%). Despite trading below fair value estimates and analysts forecasting a price increase, its yield at 6.87% trails the Hong Kong market's top dividend payers. Earnings growth is notable at 68.3% last year; however, future earnings are expected to slightly decline, with large one-off items impacting financial results.

SEHK:576 Dividend History as at Mar 2024

