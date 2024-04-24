Exploring Top Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong For April 2024

As of April 2024, the Hong Kong market faces challenges amidst a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties that have influenced global markets. Despite these headwinds, dividend stocks remain a focal point for investors seeking potential stability and income generation in turbulent times. In this context, understanding the fundamentals of robust dividend-paying companies becomes crucial. These firms typically exhibit strong financial health and consistent earnings, qualities that are particularly valuable in the current economic environment.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (SEHK:3618) 9.34% ★★★★★★ China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) 8.81% ★★★★★★ CITIC Telecom International Holdings (SEHK:1883) 9.88% ★★★★★★ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SEHK:1184) 9.04% ★★★★★☆ Xingfa Aluminium Holdings (SEHK:98) 8.39% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 4.50% ★★★★★☆ China Mobile (SEHK:941) 6.91% ★★★★★☆ Zhejiang Expressway (SEHK:576) 6.85% ★★★★★☆ Bank of China (SEHK:3988) 7.43% ★★★★★☆ International Housewares Retail (SEHK:1373) 8.48% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lion Rock Group Limited, an investment holding company based in Hong Kong, offers printing services to a diverse range of clients including international book publishers and print media companies, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$0.99 billion.

Operations: Lion Rock Group Limited generates revenue primarily through its printing and publishing segments, with HK$1.77 billion from printing services and HK$0.95 billion from publishing activities.

Dividend Yield: 8.5%

Lion Rock Group Limited, despite trading at 39.1% below its estimated fair value, presents a mixed scenario for dividend investors. The company's dividend yield of 8.53% ranks in the top 25% in Hong Kong's market, supported by a reasonable payout ratio of 44.1%, suggesting earnings sufficiently cover the dividends. However, its dividend track record over the past decade has been volatile with no consistent growth pattern, reflecting potential risks in sustainability and stability moving forward. Recently, Lion Rock proposed a final dividend of HK$0.08 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

SEHK:1127 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited operates globally, focusing on the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products with a market capitalization of approximately HK$96.26 billion.

Operations: Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited generates revenue primarily from various Chinese regions including CN¥24.39 billion from Shandong Area, CN¥8.10 billion from North China, CN¥3.71 billion from South China, CN¥2.85 billion from East China, and smaller amounts of CN¥899.27 million and CN¥988.10 million from South-East China Region and Hong Kong, Macau and other overseas markets respectively.

Dividend Yield: 4%

Tsingtao Brewery has demonstrated a stable dividend history over the past decade, with recent increases, including a proposed final dividend of RMB 2 per share for 2023. Despite its dividends being covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 63.7%, they are not well supported by cash flows due to a high cash payout ratio of 235.2%. While the company's earnings have grown significantly and are expected to continue growing, its current dividend yield of 3.96% remains low compared to Hong Kong's top dividend payers.

SEHK:168 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Limited operates as an investment holding company that manufactures and sells construction and industrial aluminium profiles in the People's Republic of China, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$3.20 billion.

Operations: Xingfa Aluminium Holdings generates CN¥14.12 billion from construction aluminium profiles and CN¥2.64 billion from industrial aluminium profiles.

Dividend Yield: 8.4%

Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Limited has proposed a final dividend of HKD 0.64 per share for 2023, reflecting a positive shift in its financial stance with reported sales of CNY 17.35 billion and net income of CNY 804.17 million, both showing an uptick from the previous year. Despite this growth and a reasonable payout ratio of 30.4%, the company's dividend history over the last decade has been marked by volatility and inconsistency in payments, challenging its reliability as a steady dividend payer in Hong Kong's competitive market.

SEHK:98 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Key Takeaways

