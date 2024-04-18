Exploring VST Industries And Two Other Noteworthy Dividend Stocks In India

Over the past week, India's market has experienced a 2.1% decline, yet it still boasts an impressive 45% increase over the last year with earnings projected to grow by 18% annually. In this climate, a good stock could be one that offers consistent dividends - like VST Industries and two other noteworthy companies we will explore in this article.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.55% ★★★★★☆ Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 5.05% ★★★★★☆ Swaraj Engines (NSEI:SWARAJENG) 3.80% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.52% ★★★★★☆ ITC (NSEI:ITC) 3.05% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 4.03% ★★★★★☆ Balmer Lawrie (BSE:523319) 3.02% ★★★★★☆ Ruchira Papers (NSEI:RUCHIRA) 4.17% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.72% ★★★★★☆ Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (NSEI:RCF) 3.77% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VST Industries Limited, with a market cap of ₹57.46 billion, is an India-based company that operates internationally, specializing in the manufacture, trade and marketing of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Operations: VST Industries Limited, a global player in the tobacco industry, primarily generates its revenue from the sale of Tobacco and Related Products, which amounted to ₹13.47 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4%

VST Industries' dividend payments have grown over the past decade, and its 4.03% yield ranks in the top 25% of Indian market dividend payers. Despite a reasonable payout ratio of 70.8%, concerns arise as the company has no free cash flows to cover dividends, indicating potential sustainability issues. Recent executive changes saw Mr. Sanjay Wali appointed as COO, bringing extensive experience from Procter & Gamble and Godfrey Philips among others.

BSE:509966 Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: PTC India Limited, a company with its subsidiaries, operates in the power trading sector across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh with a market cap of ₹62.04 billion.

Operations: PTC India Limited generates its revenue primarily from two segments, power trading which contributes ₹163.77 billion and financing business that adds another ₹7.85 billion to the company's earnings.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Story continues

PTC India's dividends, backed by a modest cash payout ratio of 7.7% and earnings payout ratio of 51.8%, have seen growth over the past decade. However, an unstable track record and insufficient coverage of interest payments by earnings present potential risks. The firm's price-to-earnings ratio stands at a favourable 12.2x compared to the Indian market average of 30.5x. Recent board changes include the appointment of Mr Rajiv Kumar Rohilla as Non-Executive Nominee Director on March 28, 2024.

NSEI:PTC Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited is an Indian multinational company that carries out exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas both domestically and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹3.56 trillion.

Operations: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited generates its revenue primarily from refining and marketing in India, contributing approximately ₹56.06 billion, followed by exploration and production activities both onshore (₹4.44 billion) and offshore (₹9.54 billion), while its operations outside India contribute around ₹0.97 billion to the total revenue.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) dividends, with a payout ratio of 30.8% from earnings and 21.7% from cash flows, are sustainable. Despite an unstable track record over the past decade, ONGC's dividend yield of 3.62% places it in the top quartile of Indian market dividend payers. The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GAIL (India) Limited and Shell Energy India to explore hydrocarbon import opportunities, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission for self-reliance in manufacturing.

NSEI:ONGC Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

