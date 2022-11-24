U.S. markets closed

Explosive Brand Power: VIVOTEK Recognized as Top40 Taiwan Global Brand for the 3rd Year in a Row

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (TAIEX: 3454), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, has been recognized as top40 Taiwan global brand for the third consecutive year for its immense brand influence and outstanding performance. The company's two-pronged strategy of brand upgrade and brand internalization has enabled it to regain brand prominence and rise to become Taiwan's top brand enterprise. As a trusted provider of comprehensive IP surveillance solutions, VIVOTEK is committed to improving its corporate operations while fulfilling its environmental, social  and governance obligations. VIVOTEK's ambitions do not stop at being Taiwan's first sustainable IP surveillance brand. It aims one day to become the world's tier one and the most trusted IP surveillance solutions provider.

The “2022 Best Taiwan Global Brands” is hosted by a leading global brand consultancy, Interbrand, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan. All candidates are strictly vetted using Interbrand's unique brand evaluation model. VIVOTEK's inclusion in this prestigious brand ranking announced today is a testament to the company's excellent brand performance.
"Receiving this award three times in a row is recognition of VIVOTEK's successful brand transformation launched in 2021. Although the journey was riddled with challenges, we rallied under the slogan 'We Get The Picture' and incorporated our corporate culture of speed, transparency, quality, and teamwork into a series of successful international product marketing campaigns to redefine the VIVOTEK brand and create brand value. Through internalization, we aspired to exert lasting brand influence, grow brand awareness, and promote continued brand growth," explained VIVOTEK Spokesperson and Director of Global Marketing Division, Allen Hsieh. The "2022 Best Taiwan Global Brands" is hosted by a leading global brand consultancy, Interbrand, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan. All candidates are strictly vetted using Interbrand's unique brand evaluation model. VIVOTEK's inclusion in this prestigious brand ranking announced today is a testament to the company's excellent brand performance.

VIVOTEK has made considerable strides in branding, sustainability, productivity, and operationality in the past year. Since announcing its rebrand plans in 2021, VIVOTEK's brand power has seen explosive growth. This year, VIVOTEK once again ranked among the top 20 in the Security 50 for the ten year running. It is also the IP surveillance provider with the most certificates and awards, including the first-ever Golden Security Award, ISO 27001, and TTQS certification. Notable projects in recent years include the MRT Red Line in Thailand, a century-old brewery in Japan, se veral major highways in South Africa, an international school in Singapore, and school campus in the US.

To fully show its commitment to sustainable development, VIVOTEK voluntarily published an annual sustainability report for the past five years. This year, the company included an independent chapter disclosing its efforts in tackling environmental issues, including the transition to smart factories, management of greenhouse gas emissions, implementation of solar panels and renewable energy, and promotion of RE100 goals.

Furthermore, VIVOTEK entered the AI IoT market with the launch of its new cloud-based surveillance subscription service, VORTEX. Based on the principles of video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), the service seamlessly integrates network cameras, imaging management software, and cloud storage with robust AI image analysis and deep learning technologies to provide clients with optimal operational efficiency.

Demonstrating excellent operationality, VIVOTEK was promoted to Level 1 in the 8th Corporate Governance Evaluation in Taiwan, making it among the top 5% of companies (with a capital of 5-10 billion) newly added to the evaluation.

For over 22 years, VIVOTEK has catered to a global client base from multiple locations worldwide. With deep roots in Taiwan, the company continues to invest in developing core technologies and automation, with investments into R&D reaching 12% of revenue this year. The company's insistence on retaining its design, R&D, and manufacturing operations locally has enabled it to build a solid global network of hardware and software partners and expand its intelligent IP surveillance systems and solutions worldwide.

For Media Enquiries: 

Angel Hsiao
angel.hsiao@vivotek.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/explosive-brand-power-vivotek-recognized-as-top40-taiwan-global-brand-for-the-3rd-year-in-a-row-301685782.html

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.

