Explosive Detection Equipment Market to Grow by USD 2.78 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Innovations in Technology - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive detection equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.78 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free Sample Report.

The global explosive detection equipment market is highly competitive and is marked by the presence of many prominent players competing for a large market share. Stringent safety and regulatory policies in the defense segment are expected to restrict the entry of new players. Furthermore, the sales of technology-based platforms such as EDS are primarily influenced by prevalent economic situations in dominant markets such as the US and Europe. Hence, during the economic downturn, purchases may be subjected to deferral or cancelation, and a relatively slower rate of adoption is expected. The diversification of geographical markets, in tandem with the product offerings, would be a key criterion for ensuring profitability and survival in the long run.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

The explosive detection equipment market share growth in the handheld detectors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Handheld explosive detectors are the leading operational solution employed by modern security forces to detect explosives such as IEDs. Increased security measures adopted by worldwide security agencies at various locations are expected to drive the demand for handheld EDS, which is expected to drive the handheld detectors segment during the forecast period.

Geography

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for explosive detection equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The need to ensure national security and efficient public services will facilitate the explosive detection equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The explosive detection equipment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the Emergence of laser spectroscopy detection technology as one of the prime reasons driving the Explosive Detection Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wet tissue and wipe market, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Analogic Corp., Autoclear LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Chemring Group Plc, DetectaChem Inc., iSENTECH, Kromek Group Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., etc.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist explosive detection equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the explosive detection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the explosive detection equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the explosive detection equipment market, vendors

Explosive Detection Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Analogic Corp., Autoclear LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Chemring Group Plc, DetectaChem Inc., iSENTECH, Kromek Group Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Morphix Technologies, Novatest Srl, OSI Systems Inc., Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Westminster Group Plc, and CobhamÂ Advanced Electronic Solutions Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

