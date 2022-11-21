U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

Explosive Detection Equipment Market to Grow by USD 2.78 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Innovations in Technology - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive detection equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.78 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free Sample Report.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global explosive detection equipment market is highly competitive and is marked by the presence of many prominent players competing for a large market share. Stringent safety and regulatory policies in the defense segment are expected to restrict the entry of new players. Furthermore, the sales of technology-based platforms such as EDS are primarily influenced by prevalent economic situations in dominant markets such as the US and Europe. Hence, during the economic downturn, purchases may be subjected to deferral or cancelation, and a relatively slower rate of adoption is expected. The diversification of geographical markets, in tandem with the product offerings, would be a key criterion for ensuring profitability and survival in the long run.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

The explosive detection equipment market share growth in the handheld detectors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Handheld explosive detectors are the leading operational solution employed by modern security forces to detect explosives such as IEDs. Increased security measures adopted by worldwide security agencies at various locations are expected to drive the demand for handheld EDS, which is expected to drive the handheld detectors segment during the forecast period.

  • Geography

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for explosive detection equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The need to ensure national security and efficient public services will facilitate the explosive detection equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The explosive detection equipment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the Emergence of laser spectroscopy detection technology as one of the prime reasons driving the Explosive Detection Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wet tissue and wipe market, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Analogic Corp., Autoclear LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Chemring Group Plc, DetectaChem Inc., iSENTECH, Kromek Group Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., etc.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist explosive detection equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the explosive detection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the explosive detection equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the explosive detection equipment market, vendors

Explosive Detection Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Analogic Corp., Autoclear LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Chemring Group Plc, DetectaChem Inc., iSENTECH, Kromek Group Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Morphix Technologies, Novatest Srl, OSI Systems Inc., Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Westminster Group Plc, and CobhamÂ Advanced Electronic Solutions

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hand-held detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ground-mounted screeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 Chemring Group Plc

  • 10.5 iSENTECH

  • 10.6 Kromek Group Plc

  • 10.7 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 OSI Systems Inc.

  • 10.9 Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

  • 10.11 Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Teledyne FLIR LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/explosive-detection-equipment-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-78-bn-vendors-to-deploy-growth-strategies-such-as-innovations-in-technology---technavio-301681604.html

SOURCE Technavio

