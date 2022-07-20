U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.75
    +21.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,939.00
    +148.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,345.75
    +71.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.00
    +9.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.53
    -0.69 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0870
    -0.0830 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,422.89
    +1,500.61 (+6.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.55
    +31.71 (+6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,629.80
    +668.12 (+2.48%)
     

Explosives maker Incitec Pivot's CEO says no signs of U.S. recession

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IPL.AX
    Watchlist

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - There are no signs of a recession in the United States right now, the head of major explosives producer Incitec Pivot said at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Incitec CEO Jeanne Johns said demand from the company’s mining and quarrying customers in the United States is “massive”.

"We’re still seeing demand very very strong in the U.S. and Australia,” she said at a business forum.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • LONGi achieves new milestone of 30GW for Hi-MO 5 module shipments

    LONGi's Hi-MO 5 modules, based on 182mm cells, have now been delivered to clients in 94 countries, with total shipments exceeding 30GW and the company's design philosophy validated by the product's popularity with customers.

  • Striking workers at South Korea shipyard in talks to end siege

    Striking contract workers and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have made some progress in talks over wage hikes, the two sides said on Wednesday, seeking to avoid the use of force to end a siege of the shipyard. About 100 sub-contractors have occupied DSME's main dock in the south coast city of Geoje since last month demanding a 30% pay increase, halting work at the yard that the company has said have led to delivery delays. DSME and the Korean Metal Workers' Union, which represents the strikers, said the two sides have been talking to narrow a difference over proposed pay increases, with the striking workers lowering their demand to 15%.

  • Housing market: ‘Demand has changed’ amid interest rate hikes, expert says

    DLB Financial Services CEO Debbie Boyd joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the decline in new U.S. homebuilding activity and why demand has shifted so much among homebuyers.&nbsp;

  • Asian shares extend a global rally as dollar languishes

    Asian shares extended a global rally on Wednesday as strong U.S. corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe helped lift sentiment and ease fears of a recession, while the dollar was mired near two-week lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 1.1% in early Asia trade, driven by a 1.5% jump in resources-heavy Australia, a 1.1% gain in South Korean shares and 1.5% jump in Hong Kong stocks. Japan's Nikkei surged 2.1%.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Ukraine signs association pact with U.S.-aligned energy watchdog

    The Paris-based IEA consists of 31 big energy consuming member countries but not Russia and has a second tier of 11 so-called association states such as China, India and Indonesia. "In these particularly challenging times following Russia's unprovoked invasion, we are further strengthening the relationship to support Ukraine's significant reconstruction needs and help it build a new energy future," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said a signing ceremony in Warsaw.

  • Is it Still Wise to Invest in V.F. Corporation (VFC)?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill All Cap Select Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During a volatile quarter, the Diamond Hill All Cap Select Fund held up meaningfully better than the Russell 3000 Index. After a strong rebound in 2021, global […]

  • Why the stock market still hasn't priced in a full recession

    Recession calls are growing by the day, but stocks suggest traders aren’t fully on board with the panic.

  • Toyota partners to build affordable commercial electric vans, light-duty trucks

    Toyota is partnering with Suzuki Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co. and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT) to build mini commercial electric vans next year, the Japanese automaker announced on Tuesday. Suzuki and Daihatsu will bring to the table their knowledge of manufacturing mini vehicles, while Toyota will come forth with its electrification technology to jointly develop the BEV system. CJPT will help plan and establish energy management systems.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Breaks Key Resistance; Netflix Jumps On Subscriber Data

    The stock market rally broke above key levels Tuesday, but faces several challenges. Netflix subscribers fell less than feared. Tesla earnings loom.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Here's How Alphabet's Charts Shape Up After Its Big Stock Split

    Stock splits (and reverse splits) are part of the investing scene. In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that prices declined to a late May low and have made higher lows since that nadir. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways after its low in late May. A sideways move in the OBV line suggests a balance between buyers and sellers and that is a small improvement over a decline.

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

    While current volatility makes oil price forecasts difficult, the recent return above $100 suggests markets may once again be focused on fundamentals

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • Natural-Gas Stocks Are Beating Oil Names. Here’s Why.

    Natural-gas prices have been rising quickly recently. On Monday, natural-gas futures were up 6.3% to $7.46 per million British Thermal Units.

  • Two Portfolio Stocks Move Higher as a Major Tech One Slips

    Let's see how the market's moves -- and a major announcement by a Silicon Valley great as well as electric vehicle trends -- are shifting shares in the AAP.