Expo to showcase log and timber home care and design in Dalton

Feb. 9—For some individuals, building their "dream home" is a popular bucket list item, but finding where and how to start can be a seemingly impossible task.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 16, citizens of Dalton will be able to do just that as during The Georgia Log and Timber Home Design-Build Expo.

The three-day expo will be held at the Dalton Convention Center at 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway on Friday, Feb. 16, from 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Produced by Queensbury, New York-based Solid Wood Promotions LLC, the expo allows visitors to learn all that goes into planning and building a log or timber frame home while attending seminars and exploring a wide variety of log and timber frame companies and suppliers around the nation.

"It's primarily for people looking to build a log or a timber frame home," said Eric Johnson, owner of Solid Wood Promotions LLC. "A lot of the people that come to that show already own land to build on."

Johnson said this year marks the long-running expo's first visit to Dalton.

"Many people coming specifically to this show are building in Blue Ridge," he said. "That's one of the reasons we moved it to Dalton. We were in Atlanta many years ago and in Gwinnett County for quite a while. The Dalton market is new to us this year, that way people from Chattanooga and Atlanta can still get there reasonably well. We're looking forward to it."

Many exhibitors will be set up at the event, running the gamut from care and maintenance suppliers and applicators to log and timber frame home builders.

"There will be rustic furniture and accessories too," Johnson said. "And companies that can help people with the care and maintenance of their log home. Some people that come to this show who already own a log home, they're looking for ideas and how to be educated on caring for and maintaining that log home.

Story continues

Johnson said people will oftentimes come for information on how to add on to their log homes, "so there will be renovation companies as well."

Tickets for the three-day event are $10 online at their website www.loghomeshows.com or on Eventbrite, which can be found through the show website under the "upcoming events" section. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $12 and are good for all three days. Individuals 18 years or under receive free admission. Parking at the event is free.

Johnson said a key perk included in the ticket price are the hourly seminars.

"They're educational in nature and cover all kinds of subjects," he said. "How to get started in building and designing your log or timber frame home, how to maintain it. A lot of the seminars are really geared towards educating people looking to keep them well maintained apart from design."

Some of the log and timber frame home companies and suppliers that will be attending the expo include:

—Satterwhite Log Homes out of Ellijay.

—Hearthstone Homes out of Newport, Tennessee.

—Stonemill Log & Timber Homes out of Knoxville, Tennessee.

—Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes out of Nashville, Tennessee.

—Moosehead Cedar Log Homes out of their Hendersonville, N.C., location.

—Natural Element Homes out of Sweetwater, Tennessee.

—Perma-Chink Systems Inc. out of Sevierville, Tennessee.

—Structures Wood Care Inc., based out of Nisswa, Minnesota.

—Log & Timber Solutions LLC out of Pisgah Forest, N.C.

For more information regarding the expo and exhibitors, visit the The Log & Timber Home Design-Build Expo website.