Expo ties Guizhou to the world

·2 min read

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

The 11th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo is being held in Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou province, on Nov 9-12.

This year's expo attracted more than 3,000 exhibitors from across the world, who attended both online and on-site, the most ever for the expo.

On Nov 9, a conference on international business cooperation between Guizhou and foreign chambers of commerce and industry associations was held as part of the expo to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation in trade and investment between Guizhou and other countries.

Representatives of the China UK Business Development Center (CUKBDC), Chongqing office of Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, and Chengdu Office of Japan External Trade Organization were invited to attend.

At the conference, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Guizhou and Chongqing office of LNCCI signed an agreement to promote their cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and help employees and delegations from member companies attend mutual visits and expos.

The agreement will allow Guizhou and Laos to enhance online cooperation and exchange information on the economy, trade, technology, education and markets, promote business cooperation, and build a trading passage between ASEAN, Guizhou and Europe.

Yang Donglun, chief representative of the Chongqing office of LNCCI, said that China and Laos are seeing new opportunities in service trade, especially in logistics, cross-border finance, education, tourism, digital technology, medical treatment, project contracting, and legal affairs.

The cultural exchanges between Guizhou and Laos are very frequent, as Laos has attended the China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week many times, sent Lao students to Guizhou universities, and carried out cooperation with Guizhou in vocational education, Yang added.

Taking the signing of the cooperation agreement as an opportunity, Yang hopes to promote economic and cultural exchange between Guizhou and Laos so that more international products can enter Guizhou and Guizhou's products can go global.

CCPIT Guizhou also agreed with CUKBDC to provide economic and trade information, policies and regulation, and cooperation opportunities for member companies from each country.

Both sides will mutually attend activities such as forums, training sessions, seminars, expos, conferences, lectures, sample exhibitions, and product and technology promotional events held by the opposite party.

CCPIT Guizhou and CUKBDC will try to organize mutual visits for delegation and project inspection teams, recommend trading partners and cooperation projects for member companies from each country, and organize teams to visit each other and learn about new technologies, products and modern management.

The China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo has become an internationally-famous professional exhibition for the wine industry and a platform for wine companies from across the world to cooperate. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
The China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo has become an internationally-famous professional exhibition for the wine industry and a platform for wine companies from across the world to cooperate. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expo-ties-guizhou-to-the-world-301675295.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

    Alibaba Group Holding and other Chinese e-commerce firms holding Singles Day shopping events together logged a 4.7% decline in sales for the first 12 hours of the final day, a research firm said. The estimate from consultancy Syntun was in line with subdued expectations for this year's Singles Day - the world's biggest online shopping festival that has despite its name evolved into a multi-week event and is a key barometer of Chinese retail demand. Analysts have forecast flat or only slight growth in sales for Alibaba, noting that Chinese consumer sentiment is at a low ebb - hit hard by the country's stringent COVID curbs and a sharply slowing economy.