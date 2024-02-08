Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.28

The board of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.28 on the 22nd of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Exponent's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Exponent was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 58%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Exponent Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.15, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Exponent Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Exponent has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.7% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Exponent's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Exponent is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments.

