U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.75
    -13.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,726.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,116.75
    -47.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,088.40
    -6.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.60
    +1.32 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.22 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0965
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.18
    -0.45 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.9670
    +0.1950 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,641.84
    +720.40 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.35
    +12.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.45
    -13.47 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Service Express Acquires Trident Computer Resources Strengthening Its Position as the Global Leader in Data Center Solutions

·3 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, the leading global data center solutions provider, today announces the acquisition of third-party maintenance (TPM) provider Trident Computer Resources based in New Jersey.

Service Express welcomes Trident Computer Resources
Service Express welcomes Trident Computer Resources

"Trident is thrilled to join the Service Express team," said Steve Studley, CEO of Trident Computer Resources.

Founded in 1993, Trident provides data center maintenance and technical support to enterprise and Fortune 500 customers from gaming to healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Trident supports a wide variety of OEM server, storage and network hardware in over 65 countries.

The acquisition of Trident aligns well with Service Express' broader strategy to provide the absolute best experience for IT professionals in the data center worldwide. Solutions delivered by Service Express offer long-term Trident customers additional options for their IT infrastructure needs beyond multivendor support, including Cloud, Managed Services, Hardware Solutions and more. In the coming months, Trident customers will have the right parts locally stocked before placing a service ticket with the help of OnDeck® Predictive Sparing®.

"Trident is thrilled to join the Service Express team," said Steve Studley, CEO of Trident Computer Resources. "Our companies have long been aligned in our ethos and commitment to service. Service Express brings extra resources and innovation to our newly combined customer base. In the coming months, our clients will see increased service offerings and additional tools through ExpressConnect® to improve their service experience."

Service Express is the highest-rated solution provider in its space with an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91 and has worked alongside IT teams to optimize performance in the data center for over 25 years. The company leverages multivendor expertise, a reliable global hardware distribution network that alleviates supply chain delays, and its proprietary technology, ExpressConnect, to provide companies with tools to automate support in the data center.

"Trident has a strong reputation for providing great multivendor support to enterprise customers around the world," said Ron Alvesteffer, President and CEO of Service Express. "They've not only increased service levels but have also saved their customers significant dollars. Trident is a great fit, and we look forward to offering existing customers an expanded and innovative portfolio of data center solutions powered by Service Express' best-in-class service."

For more information on Service Express and the company's unparalleled expertise, visit serviceexpress.com.

About Service Express

Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance, cloud, managed services, hardware solutions and more. Companies around the world trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. With its flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, Service Express works alongside IT teams to automate and streamline support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

About Trident Computer Resources

Trident is a multivendor data center services provider specializing in third-party maintenance (TPM) and technical support for more than 20 years. The company supports clients across multiple industries, focusing on financial institutions, gaming, energy, government, healthcare and higher education.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-express-acquires-trident-computer-resources-strengthening-its-position-as-the-global-leader-in-data-center-solutions-301516777.html

SOURCE Service Express

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Why Jumia Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) skyrocketed on Monday on news that it had partnered with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). The company will provide shipping logistics to UPS, and this had Jumia stock up 29% as of 1 p.m. ET today. This is obviously bigger news for Jumia than for UPS, whose stock was down 1% as of this writing.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Popped 9% on Monday

    There's no obvious news driving the stock up today -- but there was some news last week. Specifically, in a mid-day note Friday, investment bank Citigroup suggested that the eventual size of the metaverse could be anywhere from $8 trillion to $13 trillion. Today, however, investors seem to be clueing in to the opportunity for Unity to capitalize on selling 3D software for use in building the metaverse.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Nearly $20 Million of UiPath Stock

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF purchases 867,331 shares of UiPath, the robotic-process automation software company, on Monday.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q2 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Stocks are rallying because of what an inverted yield curve says about the Fed and inflation, strategist says

    The yield curve is telling investors more about inflation and the Federal Reserve than it is about the prospect of recession, says Barry Knapp.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social-media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Ho

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.