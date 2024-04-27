Express to close four San Diego County stores after filing bankruptcy

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Attention San Diego County shoppers: there are four Express stores that are set to go out of business.

The American fashion retailer, which includes the brands Bonobos and UpWest, recently announced it filed for bankruptcy. The move, Express explained, was made in order to “facilitate” a sale process.

This came after the retailer received what it noted as, “a non-binding letter of intent from a consortium led by WHP Global, and participants including a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Simon Property Group, L. P. and Brookfield Properties for the potential sale of a substantial majority of the company’s retail stores and operations.”

As a direct result of this bankruptcy filing, Express announced it will be closing a total of 95 stores throughout the country. Four of those stores are located in San Diego County. Here’s a list of those locations:

Escondido at 200 E Via Rancho Pkwy.

National City at 3030 Plaza Bonita Rd.

San Diego at 1640 Camino Del Rio North

San Diego at 4485 La Jolla Village Dr.

After all 95 of these affected stores close, there will only be 45 Express retailers remaining in the U.S. This is a big drop in operating storefronts.

“We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives,” said Stewart Glendinning, Express chief executive officer. “WHP has been a strong partner to the company since 2023, and the proposed transaction will provide us additional financial resources, better position the business for profitable growth and maximize value for our stakeholders.”

The exact timeline for the closure of these local Express stores was not provided. For those who shop at this retailer, stop in while you can.

