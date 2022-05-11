U.S. markets closed

Express Delivery Market Size in Brazil to Grow by USD 1.70 Bn | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the express delivery market in Brazil as a part of the global freight and logistics market. The express delivery market in Brazil research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. Furthermore, the report extensively covers the express delivery market in Brazil segmentation by service (time-definite and same-day) and Customer (B2B and B2C).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Express Delivery Market in Brazil by Service and Customer - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Express Delivery Market in Brazil by Service and Customer - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.

Vendor Insights

The express delivery market in Brazil report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including:

  • Braspress Dutra

  • Brazil Express Delivery Inc.

  • Correios

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DPDgroup

  • FedEx Corp.

  • Jamef

  • Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • United States Postal Service

Know more about vendors in the market as you download your sample copy

Express Delivery Market In Brazil: Key Drivers

The growth of the e-commerce market is one of the key drivers supporting the express delivery market growth in Brazil. The shift toward online shopping by customers seems to be permanent because of the several benefits that it offers to customers, including ease of buying, easy access to alternatives, and home delivery services, which make the life of consumers easy. Brazil witnessed high growth in e-commerce transactions in 2019 as the country was the fourth-highest internet market with 100 million users. The e-commerce of the country rose by almost 56%, reaching nearly $20 billion in sales revenue in 2020. The significant rise in online shopping can be attributed to a rise in awareness of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thus, the growing e-commerce and retail sectors are expected to increase the competition in the express delivery market in Brazil during the forecast period.

Express Delivery Market In Brazil Market: Key Challenges

The slow economic growth is hampering the express delivery market growth in Brazil. According to the World Bank, Brazil has witnessed economic and political crises since 2018, due to which its GDP value declined from $2.06 trillion in 2017 to $1.84 trillion in 2019. The manufacturing industry is facing a downturn and witnessed a decline of 40% from 2011-2019, which, in turn, is threatening the logistics industry in the country. Due to the slow economic growth, CEP companies were struggling to make profits and, therefore, were undertaking cost-cutting measures. For instance, Correios, a Brazilian company, announced that it might lay off more than 20,000 employees during the forecast period due to financial losses or cost-cutting. Such factors are expected to limit the express delivery market growth in Brazil during the forecast period.

Know more about factors driving the market growth as you download your sample copy

Express Delivery Market in Brazil: Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the freight and logistics market includes the following core components:

  • Shippers

  • Freight forwarder

  • Air freight carrier

  • Handling agents

  • Consignee

Know more about the value chain of the market as you download your sample copy

Express Delivery Market Scope in Brazil

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Braspress Dutra, Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Correios, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPDgroup, FedEx Corp., Jamef, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Expresss Delivery Market In Brazil 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive express delivery market growth in Brazil during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the express delivery market size in Brazil and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the express delivery industry in Brazil

Related Reports:

Tank Container Shipping Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 Download your sample

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download your sample

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.1 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Air freight and logistics market

2.1.1 Shippers

2.1.2 Freight forwarder

2.1.4 Handling agents

2.1.5 Consignee

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Express Delivery Market in Brazil - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Express Delivery Market in Brazil: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Time-definite

  • Same-day

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 Time-definite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Time-definite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Time-definite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Same-day - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Same-day - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Same-day - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Service

6. Market Segmentation by Customer

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • B2B

  • B2C

Exhibit 22: Customer - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Customer

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Customer

6.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: B2B - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: B2C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Customer

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Customer

7. Customer Landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growth of e-commerce market

8.1.2 Adoption of new technologies in express delivery services

8.1.3 FTAs spurring the growth of the express delivery market in Brazil

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Slow economic growth

8.2.2 Soaring fuel price in Brazil

8.2.3 Stringent government regulations

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Consolidation within the express delivery market

8.3.2 Growing demand for LMD services in Brazil

8.3.3 Emergence of big data

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 33: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Braspress Dutra

Exhibit 36: Braspress Dutra - Overview

Exhibit 37: Braspress Dutra - Product and service

Exhibit 38: Braspress Dutra - Key offerings

10.4 Brazil Express Delivery Inc.

Exhibit 39: Brazil Express Delivery Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 40: Brazil Express Delivery Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 41: Brazil Express Delivery Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Correios

Exhibit 42: Correios - Overview

Exhibit 43: Correios - Product and service

Exhibit 44: Correios-Key news

Exhibit 45: Correios - Key offerings

10.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 46: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview

Exhibit 47: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Deutsche Post DHL Group- Key news

Exhibit 49: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

10.7 DPDgroup

Exhibit 51: DPDgroup - Overview

Exhibit 52: DPDgroup - Product and service

Exhibit 53: DPDgroup -Key news

Exhibit 54: DPDgroup - Key offerings

10.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 55: FedEx Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 56: FedEx Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Jamef

Exhibit 59: Jamef - Overview

Exhibit 60: Jamef - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Jamef - Key offerings

10.10 Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. -Key news

Exhibit 65: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 67: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 68: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: United Parcel Service Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 70: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 United States Postal Service

Exhibit 72: United States Postal Service - Overview

Exhibit 73: United States Postal Service - Product and service

Exhibit 74: United States Postal Service - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

