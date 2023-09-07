U.S. markets closed

Express (EXPR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended July 2023, Express (EXPR) reported revenue of $435.34 million, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$9.05, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $440.65 million, representing a surprise of -1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$11.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - Other revenue [$M]: $12.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.29 million.

  • Net sales - Outlet: $107.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.63 million.

  • Net sales - Retail: $315.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $299.07 million.

Shares of Express have returned -49.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

