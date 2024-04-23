Express filed for bankruptcy. Are any Ohio stores closing? What to know

Columbus-based retailer Express filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday morning, according to previous Columbus Dispatch reporting.

The company plans to close 95 of its Express stores and all of its UpWest stores, including stores in Ohio.

Bankruptcy rumors sent stock prices sliding 40% in a day in February, the Dispatch reported at the time.

Express operates about 600 stores under the names Express, as well as UpWest and 60 Bonobos Guideshop locations. Online retail will remain in operation along with some other stores. The company said it continues to serve customers across its brands and will conduct business as usual, continuing to fill orders and process returns. The company said merchandise return policies remain the same, and gift cards are currently being redeemed in-stores.

The bankruptcy filing estimates liabilities from $1 billion to $10 billion. The retailer, known for office clothes, has struggled in recent years, and the company has acknowledged missteps in its merchandise strategy.

Will all stores in Ohio close?

Filing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy doesn’t mean all Express stores will close. It just means the company can deal with its debts and other issues while continuing to operate their business.

As of April 23, only these two stores in Ohio will close, according to a legal filing (see the list starting on page 103):

7540 Bales Street, Liberty Township

5001 Monroe, Toledo

How many Express stores are in Ohio, and where are they located?

At one point, Ohio contained 11 Express stores. After they filed for bankruptcy, only nine will continue to operate.

Akron

3265 West Market Street, Akron

Canton

4360 Belden Mall, Canton

Cleveland area

26300 Cedar Road, Beachwood

840 Southpark Center, Strongsville

100 Main Street, Westlake

Cincinnati

7875 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

Columbus

1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus

4074 New Bond Street, Columbus

Dayton area

The exterior of an Express store located in the Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Are any other Express stores in the Midwest closing?

The following stores in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan will close.

Indiana

2121 Southlake Mall, Merrillville

800 N. Green River Road, Evansville

Illinois

3333 West Touhy Ave., Lincolnwood

134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights

655 West Diversey Pkwy., Chicago

17 N State Street, Chicago

Michigan

6650 Westredge Ave., Portage

14600 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Express filed for bankruptcy. Will Ohio stores close? What to know