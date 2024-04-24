Express Inc. bankruptcy leads to two Indiana stores closing

In this article:

Two Express stores in Indiana will be among those closing due to the mall retailer’s bankruptcy filing this week.

The casual office attire brand is closing about 100 of its 530 stores nationwide.

Columbus, Ohio-based Express Inc., also the parent company of Bonobos and UpWest, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It’s closing about 95 Express retail shops and all of its UpWest stores.

The exterior of an Express Store located in the Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio on June 25, 2015. (Columbus Dispatch photo by Brooke LaValley)

Express stores closing in Indiana

Express stores closing in Indiana due to the bankruptcy filing are located:

Southlake Mall in Merrillville

Eastland Mall in Evansville

Closing sales at the affected stores began April 23

The stores are still fulfilling orders and processing returns.

Merchandise policies remain unchanged, and gift cards and store credits are currently being redeemed instore.

What’s next for Express

In the works is a sale of operations to an investor group that includes Toys R’ Us owner WHP Global, and commercial real estate firms Simon Property Group Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties.

USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2 Express stores in Indiana to close due to bankruptcy filing