Express, longtime mall clothes retailer, to close 95 stores after filing for bankruptcy

Express, the longtime mall clothes retailer, filed for 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware and will close 95 stores, the Columbus, Ohio-based brand announced Monday.

Closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 23, the company said in a press release.

Express currently operates about 530 Express, Express Edit and Express Factory Outlet stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to the store locator, as well as seven stores in Mexico and Central America.

All of Express' brands are still fulfilling orders and processing returns. Its merchandise policies remain unchanged, and gift cards and store credits are currently being redeemed in-store.

“We continue to make meaningful progress refining our product assortments, driving demand, connecting with customers and strengthening our operations,” CEO Stewart Glendinning said. “We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives."

What express stores are closing?

It was not immediately announced which stores would be closing.

Express locations in Delaware

Christiana Mall, 715 Christiana Mall, Newark

Tanger Outlet, 36454 Seaside Outlet Drive, Rehoboth Beach

Express locations in Eastern Shore, Maryland

Centre at Salisbury, 2300 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Express locations in the Philly region

Fashion District Philadelphia, 901 Market St., Space 1080, Philadelphia

King of Prussia, 160 N. Gulph Road, 1178A, King Of Prussia

Oxford Valley Road, 2300 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne

Philadelphia Mills, 1455 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia

Philadelphia Premium, 18 Lightcap Road, Pottstown

Springfield Mall, 1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield

Walnut Street, 1521 Walnut St., Philadelphia

Willow Grove Mall, 2500 Moreland Road, Willow Grove

Express locations in South Jersey

Atlantic City Outlets, 1932 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill

Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Center Road, Deptford

Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold

Gloucester Premium Outlets, 100 Premium Outlets Drive, Blackwood

Mall at Hamilton Center, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

Moorestown Mall, 400 W. Route 38, Moorestown

Ocean County Mall, 1201 Hooper Ave., Toms River

Emily Deletter contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What Express stores are closing? Clothes retailer files for bankruptcy