New Express Scripts app feature gives customers easy, secure access to digital COVID vaccination record

·3 min read

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the growing number of people who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations at retail pharmacies, Express Scripts, an Evernorth company, is making it easier for customers who want to access their vaccination record, digitally, and show proof of their vaccination via its safe and secure mobile app. Members of health plans for whom Express Scripts manages pharmacy benefits who have received or receive their COVID-19 vaccination at a pharmacy are now able to access their vaccination records in the Express Scripts mobile app, and if they choose to, show a scannable QR code as proof of vaccination.

Express Scripts app users can now safely store and access digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccination record if they got their vaccine at a retail pharmacy.
Express Scripts app users can now safely store and access digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccination record if they got their vaccine at a retail pharmacy.

"We are committed to putting our members in control of their personal health information. As proof of vaccination becomes essential for safe travel, dining, work and school, our Express Scripts app will offer our members a simple, secure digital option for storing and showing their vaccination credential when needed," said Dr. Glen Stettin, chief innovation officer at Evernorth, which is a founding member of the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI). "Pharmacies are a convenient option for getting a COVID vaccine. Our members who choose to get vaccinated at a pharmacy will have access to their vaccination record in the Express Scripts app, automatically – no extra steps required. No more worrying about having to carry, or losing, their vaccination card."

The new feature is built using the SMART Health Card specification which provides a trustworthy and verifiable copy of an individual's vaccination records in digital or paper form that is compatible across multiple platforms. The SMART Health Card framework and standards were defined by the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), a voluntary coalition of public and private organizations committed to empowering individuals with access to verifiable health information. VCI's key design principals include upholding and protecting the privacy of individual health data and are designed to comply with applicable data privacy regulations.

This feature will benefit a growing number of 70 million Express Scripts members. The mobile app also allows users to price medications, find in-network pharmacies, order and track prescription refills, make payments, and set up reminders to take their medications. It is available on Android and iOS.

About Evernorth
Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights, and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

Media Contact
Justine Sessions
media@evernorth.com
860-810-6523

(PRNewsfoto/Evernorth)
(PRNewsfoto/Evernorth)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-express-scripts-app-feature-gives-customers-easy-secure-access-to-digital-covid-vaccination-record-301380978.html

SOURCE Evernorth

  • Bitcoin Arrives at Last Defense as Chart Support Tested

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is falling for a third day after a global selloff in riskier assets and has dropped to as low as $40,237, a level not seen since early August. That takes it to the lower end of an Ichimoku cloud technical pattern, which offers support at about $39,900 for the next week. The price is forming a “hammer” candlestick pattern with a relatively long lower shadow, demonstrating that support from the cloud is being watched closely. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • The Multiple Reasons Why Microsoft Stock Is a Winner

    It’s business as usual for Microsoft (MSFT) in 2021, with the stock on an almost constant steady upward trajectory. Looking ahead, Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth expects the good times to continue, claiming the “ongoing digital transformation, increasing cloud strength and new product introductions will continue to drive significant revenue and Economic Profit growth.” In fact, the 5-star analyst not only reiterated a Buy rating for MSFT stock but also increased the price target from $303 to $366

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Here's Why Apple's iPhone 13 Should Be a Resounding Success

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 has arrived, and the initial reactions to the smartphone giant's latest and greatest device don't appear all that optimistic. Apple added the usual suite of upgrades to its latest iPhone models, packing in a better screen, faster processor, superior camera system, and bigger battery, among others. The iPhone 12 helped Apple become a dominant player in the 5G smartphone market.

  • $12M worth of Bitcoin stolen in pNetwork hack

    Cross-chain DeFi platform pNetwork has been hacked on Binance Smart Chain to the tune of approximately $12.7 million worth of Bitcoin. The company says 277 pBTC was drained from the exchange.

  • Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News

    There was also a hidden image showing a waitlist page for users signing up for a crypto wallet feature, the report added. The company's retail shareholders have long waited for a crypto wallet. A day before the brokerage announced its first quarterly results last month, the top question https://www.reuters.com/technology/robinhoods-shareholders-are-crypto-wallets-coming-do-we-get-hoodies-2021-08-17 on Say, a platform that lets companies crowdsource questions from retail investors, was whether the brokerage was getting such a wallet.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Take Control and Eye sub-$44,000…

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for the majors, with support levels in play across the board. A Bitcoin return to $47,500 would be needed to restore confidence…

  • Roku unveils Streaming Stick 4K and 4K+ to rival Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K Max

    Roku has launched two players that are launching just in time for the holidays.

  • Apple iOS 15 is now available. Here's what we know about the new features in the iPhone update

    Apple's iOS 15 arrives Monday, the annual fall tradition that brings new features to Apple's iPhone ahead of the launch of its latest smartphone.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 20th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for the majors. Failure to revisit last week’s highs early in the week will likely leave the majors under pressure.

  • Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8 leaks days before company’s official launch event

    The new device will have an 11th generation Core processor, a 120Hz screen, and dual Thunderbolt ports

  • Apple's iOS 15 Update Releases On Monday, But You May Not Want To Install it Right Away

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is launching its updated iOS version 15 on Monday. The new operating system comes with a wide range of new features and fixes some existing bugs as well. It will bring new features like the ability to FaceTime Android owners, store your driver's license in your digital wallet, and major Apple Maps upgrades. Apple intends to initially release the beta version to help developers resolve the bugs. So while they work to resolve remaining glitches, you could see issues with t

  • Master Google Sheets And Microsoft Excel With This Duo Bundle

    Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets are titans not just in the workplace, but they’ve served useful purposes in people’s personal lives, as well. Take advantage of this deal for its low price of $39.99 and feel confident in your abilities with both programs.

  • Netflix Launches a Totally Free Streaming Plan, Available Only in Kenya for Now

    Netflix is launching an entirely free plan — with a more limited content selection, available only on Android phones — first in Kenya. The streaming company’s hope is that by offering a 100% free tier, which includes about one-fourth of the content available in its paid-streaming plans in Kenya, more people will try out the […]

  • Why Apple's Health App Could Be the Sleeper Hit of iOS 15

    When Apple’s iOS 15 goes live Monday, it will come with the usual bevy of software upgrades meant to enhance slightly older iPhones while also laying the groundwork for the Cupertino, Calif. company’s next generation of devices. While most of the tech world will be focused on the headline changes, like a long-overdue overhaul of the default Weather app that centers more useful information, iOS 15 also introduces some major new health features, including new trend analysis and notification abilities, data sharing features, first-of-their-kind health metrics and more. “Since 2014, the Health app’s mission has been to help you make sense of your own health data, and making sure it’s private and secure, all in one place,” says Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s VP of Health.

  • Latest crypto hack sees $12.7m 'wrapped' bitcoin stolen from pNetwork

    pNetwork said it had identified a fix and that it was 'prioritising security over speed'. There hasn't been an update on the company's twitter since 11.43pm last night.

  • Roku's new Streaming Stick 4K gets Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and better Wi-Fi

    Roku's new Streaming Stick 4K finally adds Dolby Vision HDR.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 20th, 2021

    Following a bearish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would support the broader pack.