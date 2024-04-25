Which Express stores are closing? See a full list of locations set to shutter

Express locations are set to close in more than 25 states after Express Inc. announced on Monday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will close over 100 stores across its various brands.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer, which is also the parent company of Bonobos and UpWest, said in a release it plans to close approximately 95 Express stores and all of its UpWest stores.

Express currently operates about 530 Express, Express Edit and Express Factory Outlet stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to the store locator, as well as seven stores in Mexico and Central America. The company also operates around 60 Guideshop locations and 12 UpWest stores.

Closing sales at the affected stores were scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 23.

Here's which locations will be shuttered.

Express stores closing

In its bankruptcy court filing, Express listed the stores it plans to close. Here is that list, along with the state, city and shopping center where each store is located.

Arizona

Chandler: Chandler Fashion, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd.

California

Cerritos: Los Cerritos, 224 Los Cerritos Center.

Downey: Stonewood, 234 Stonewood St.

Emeryville: Bay Street, 5680 Bay St.

Escondido: North County Fair, 200 E. Via Rancho Pkwy.

Fresno: Fresno Fashion Fair, 645 Shaw Ave.

Lakewood: Lakewood, 500 Lakewood Blvd.

Montclair: Montclair Plaza, 2149 Montclair Plaza

Moreno Valley: Moreno Valley, 22500 Town Circle

National City: Plaza Bonita, 3030 Plaza Bonita Rd.

San Diego: Mission Valley, 1640 Camino Del Rio N.

San Diego: University Town Center, 4485 La Jolla Village Dr.

Santa Ana: Mainplace Mall, 2800 N. Main St.

Santa Clara: Valley Fair Mall, 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Sherman Oaks: Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Dr.

Thousand Oaks: The Oaks, 202 W. Hillcrest Dr.

Valencia: Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd.

Colorado

Broomfield: Flatiron Crossing, One West Flatiron Drive

Denver: Denver Pavilions, 500 16th St.

Loveland: Shopts at Centerra, 5971 Sky Pond Dr.

Connecticut

Danbury: Danbury Fair, 7 Backus Ave.

Greenwich: Greenwich Avenue, 181 Greenwich Ave.

Westport: Main Street-Westport, 125 W. Main St.

Florida

Aventura: Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Clearwater: Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. Highway 19 N.

Miami: Bayside, 401 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami Beach: Lincoln Road, 904 Lincoln Rd.

Tampa: Citrus Park Town Center, 8021 Citrus Park

Georgia

Alpharetta: North Point, 1174 N Point Pkwy.

Atlanta: Atlantic Station, 230 18th St.

Kennesaw: Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy.

Hawaii

Honolulu: Pearlridge, Moanalua Road

Illinois

Chicago: State Street, 17 N. State St.

Chicago: West Diversey Street, 655 W. Diversey Pkwy.

Fairview Heights: St. Clair Square, 134 St. Claire Sq.

Lincolnwood: Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W. Touhy Ave.

Indiana

Merrillville: Southlake Mall, 2121 Southlake Mall

Maryland

Wheaton: Wheaton, 11160 Veirs Mill Rd.

Massachusetts

Boston: Newbury Street, 109 Newbury St.

Dorchester: South Bay, 20-36 District Ave.

North Dartmouth: North Dartmouth, 104B N. Dartmouth Mall

Michigan

Sterling Heights: Lakeside, 14600 Lakeside Cir.

Minnesota

Saint Cloud: Crossroads Center, 4101 W. Division St.

Missouri

Kansas City: Zona Rosa, 7120, Nw 86 Terr.

Nebraska

Lincoln: Westfield Gateway, 414 Gateway Mall

Nevada

Henderson: Galleria At Sunset, 1300 Sunset Rd.

New Jersey

Deptford Township: Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Center Rd.

Freehold: Freehold Raceway, 3710 Route 9

Mays Landing: Mall at Hamilton Center, 4403 Black Horse Pike

Paramus: Garden State, 110 Garden State Plaza

Woodbridge: Woodbridge, 250 Woodbridge Ctr. Dr.

New York

Bayshore: Southshore, 1701 Sunrise Hwy.

Bayside: Bay Terrace, 26th Avenue and Bell Blvd.

Brooklyn: Kings Plaza, 5036 Kings Plaza

New York: Flatiron–Fifth Avenue, 129 5th Ave.

New York: Broadway–Soho, 514 Broadway

New York: Times Square, 1552 North Broadway

Oceanside: The Sands, 3513 Long Beach Rd.

Valley Stream: Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall

Yonkers: Cross Country, 5130 Xavier Dr.

North Carolina

Charlotte: Northlake, 6801 Northlake Mall Dr.

Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall, 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Ohio

Liberty Township: Liberty Center, 7540 Bales St.

Toledo: Franklin Park, 5001 Monroe

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: Walnut Street: 1521 Walnut St.

Rhode Island

Warwick: Warwick, 400 Bald Hill Rd.

Tennessee

Franklin: Cool Springs, 1800 Galleria Blvd.

Texas

Cedar Hill: Hillside Village, 305 West Fm 1382

Corpus Christi: La Palmera, 5488 S. Padre Island Dr.

Dallas: Dallas Galleria, 13350 Dallas Pkwy.

Virginia

Roanoke: Valley View Mall, 4802 Valley View Blvd.

Sterling: Dulles Town Center, 21100 Dulles Town Ctr.

Washington

Vancouver: Vancouver, 8700 N.E. Vancouver Mall Dr.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.: F Street, 555 11th St. NW

Wisconsin

Madison: East Towne Mall, 89 East Towne Mall

The exterior of an Express Store located in the Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio on June 25, 2015. (Columbus Dispatch photo by Brooke LaValley)

Express Factory Outlet stores closing

In addition to the regular stores, Express is also closing some Express Factory Outlet stores in 14 states:

Connecticut

Manchester: Buckland Hills, 194 Buckland Hills Drive #2500

Georgia

Commerce: Commerce Outlets, 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.

Indiana

Evansville: Eastland Mall, 800 N. Green River Rd.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids: Lindale, 4444 1st Ave. NE

Davenport: Northpark, 320 W. Kimberly Rd.

Williamsburg: Williamsburg, 150 Tanger Dr.

Louisiana

Bossier City: Louisiana Boardwalk, 355 Boardwalk Blvd.

Maryland

Baltimore: White Marsh, 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.

Salisbury: Centre at Salisbury, 2300 North Salisbury Blvd.

Michigan

Portage: Crossroads Mall, 6650 Westnedge Ave.

New Hampshire

North Conway: Settlers Green, 2 Common Ct.

New Jersey

Livingston: Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Pkwy.

Moorestown: Moorestown, 400 New Jersey 38

New York

Brooklyn: Fulton Street, 490 Fulton St.

Hartford: Sangertown Square, 1 Sangertown Sq.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: Fashion District Philadelphia, 901 Market St.

Texas

College Station: Post Oak, 1500 Harvey Rd.

San Antonio: Rolling Oaks, 6906 N. Loop 1604 E.

Washington

Spokane: Northtown, 4750 Division St.

Wisconsin

Baraboo: Outlets at the Dells, 210 N. Gasser Rd.

UpWest stores closing

Express said it will close all of its UpWest stores. According to the store locator, there are 10 UpWest stores in eight states and in Washington, D.C.:

California

San Jose: Santana Row, 356 Santana Row Suite 6002

Colorado

Boulder: Pearl Street: 1430 Pearl St.

Illinois

Chicago: Lincoln Park, 924 W. Armitage Ave.

Massachusetts

Boston: Newbury Street, 172 Newbury St.

New York

Garden City: Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Rd. Suite 1085

New York: SoHo, 107 Spring St.

Minnesota

Minneapolis: Mall of America, 130 South Ave.

Virginia

Tysons: Tysons Corner Center, 1961 Chain Bridge Rd.

Washington

Seattle: Bellevue Square, 575 Bellevue Square

Washington, D.C.

Georgetown: M Street, 3110 M St.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Express store closing list: See what locations are shutting down