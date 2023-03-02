Express Wash Concepts Ranked #122 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest's Fastest Growing Companies

Express Wash Concepts celebrates third consecutive year on regional list

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has ranked #122 on Inc. Magazine's 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list with a two-year revenue growth of 131%. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio. EWC is the only car wash company to be recognized on this year's Midwest list.

"We are honored to once again be featured alongside 11 other Central Ohio businesses as one of the Midwest's fastest growing companies," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "As a home-grown and operated company, it's humbling to be recognized for not just adding jobs, but positively impacting the region's economy. We could not continue this level of growth without the hard work and dedication of our 850+ team members, and the support of our incredible customers."

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 80 express car washes across five states and five brands. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location. EWC plans to open 15 additional locations in 2023.

The 202 Midwestern companies profiled in the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list show stunning rates of growth across all industries. In 2021 alone, they added more than 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest economy. Complete results, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/regionals/midwest.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts operates 80+ award winning, express car wash locations under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. For more information, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

About Inc. 5000 Regionals:

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021.

