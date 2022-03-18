U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.79
    +21.12 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,485.08
    +4.32 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,799.00
    +184.22 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.09
    +4.08 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.96
    +0.98 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.30
    -15.90 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.53 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1072
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1510
    -0.0410 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    +0.0031 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1680
    +0.5700 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,274.14
    +410.10 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.05
    +24.18 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.92
    +20.58 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Express Wash Concepts Ranks #70 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 List of the Midwest's Fastest Growing Private Companies

·2 min read

Express Wash Concepts accelerates from #175 on 2021 regional list with 148% 3-year Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has been ranked #70 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio.

"As Express Wash Concepts continues to strive for responsible, rapid growth we are proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of only 8 Central Ohio fastest growing businesses on this year's list," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to provide great high-growth career opportunities for our 850+ team members, and thank our team members, customers and partners for helping us achieve this repeat recognition."

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 49 Ohio and Indiana-based express car washes in Central Ohio, Greater Dayton, Greater Cleveland, Greater Toledo and Richmond, Indiana. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. Express Wash Concepts also operates 13 locations in Greater Pittsburgh and the Hampton Roads, VA area, and expects to open an additional 50+ locations in 2022.

The 144 Midwestern companies profiled in the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list show continued rates of growth across all industries. in 2020 alone, they added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the Midwest region's economy. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including company profiles and interactive database can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest.

About Express Wash Concepts:
Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of 62+ award winning, express car wash locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Virginia under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Meyers Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash, Snazzy's Express Car Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

About Inc. 5000 Regionals:
The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent— not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies— as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/express-wash-concepts-ranks-70-on-inc-magazines-2022-list-of-the-midwests-fastest-growing-private-companies-301505909.html

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Canadian Pfizer partner sues to head off patent lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine

    The biotech company that makes mRNA-delivery technology for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sued Arbutus Biopharma Corp in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeking to head off claims that the vaccine infringes Arbutus' patents. Canada-based Acuitas Therapeutics Inc said Arbutus and partner Genevant Sciences have threatened to sue for potentially billions of dollars in "unjustified royalties" over the vaccine Pfizer developed with Germany's BioNTech SE. Acuitas asked the court to find that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does not infringe Arbutus patents and that several Arbutus patents are invalid.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Russia contemplates 'parallel imports' after top brands halt sales

    Allowing "parallel imports" reflects how Russia's retail sector has been upended by Western economic sanctions and decisions by international firms like H&M and Nike to restrict their activity in Russia. The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said its head had met the director of Russia's top online retailer Wildberries where legalising parallel imports was discussed.

  • Chris Cuomo Demands at Least $125 Million in Arbitration With CNN

    Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is seeking at least $125 million from his old employer, claiming the network wrongfully fired him and smeared his journalistic integrity.

  • Tesla restarts production at Shanghai plant after two-day stoppage - sources

    Tesla resumed production at its Shanghai factory on Friday after a two day suspension, people familiar with the matter said, as movement controls imposed on its workers as part of the city's efforts to curb the latest COVID-19 outbreak eased. The Shanghai factory restarted its two-shift production from 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) to run around the clock, said the people. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • New Patent Lawsuit Adds to Litigation Worries for Moderna Stock

    A new set of patent lawsuits over the technology behind the messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccines increases risks for Moderna stock, but could take years to play out.

  • Coronavirus: China to use Pfizer antiviral pills amid COVID outbreak and lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to report that China will use Pfizer's antiviral pills to help combat COVID-19 as the country-wide lockdown continues.&nbsp;

  • Porsche to Broaden Battery-Powered Lineup with 718 Boxster

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche will turn the 718 Boxster into an exclusively electric model from 2025 as the sports-car maker’s returns on the successful Taycan improve.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarThe Volkswag

  • Oil Supply Is Sputtering. It’s Time to Focus on Demand.

    In Europe and the United States, governments have responded to high energy prices largely by focusing on the supply side. Germany is ramping up investments in both clean and dirty fuels to try to lower its dependence on Russian oil and gas—that means using more coal than the country had expected and ramping up natural gas imports from the U.S. while planning for faster growth in renewables. Oil prices were mixed on Friday, with Brent crude down 0.3%, to $106.34 a barrel.

  • U.S. Steel’s Earnings Forecast Disappoints as Prices Fall From Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. shares dropped after its earnings outlook fell short of analyst expectations, amid softer early-year demand and prices that have slipped from last year’s highs. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ Whil

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Executive Voice: Forward-looking leader rises to new role at Red Hat

    Carolyn Nash, who joined Raleigh-based Red Hat five years ago, will be one of three women in Red Hat’s nine-person senior management team when she starts the position April 1.