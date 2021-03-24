ExpressEfile Offers a Cloud-Based Solution for E-filing of Form 941 for the 1st Quarter of 2021
ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / This spring, employers are planning to meet their first IRS deadlines for the 2021 tax year. Form 941, the Employer's Quarterly Tax Return, is due four times a year and is a requirement for almost every business.
Employers use Form 941 to report amounts withheld from their employees' paychecks for income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes. Businesses with one or more employees need to file this form every quarter. For the first quarter of 2021, Form 941 is due on April 30.
ExpressEfile is supporting the updated version of Form 941 for the 2021 tax year. This e-file provider is a secure, cloud-based solution, perfect for employers who need a hands-on filing process. Users simply enter their information, and ExpressEfile checks for mistakes and transmits their form directly to the IRS.
"Running a business can be stressful. With ExpressEfile, employers can be confident that meeting their tax deadlines will be easy," said Agie Sundaram, co-founder and CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "We're proud to offer the best tax software for Form 941 at the lowest price in the industry."
Businesses can visit ExpressEfile.com to e-file Form 941 for their first quarter of 2021. ExpressEfile also supports the e-filing of Form 1099-MISC, and the deadline to e-file Form 1099-MISC is March 31, 2021.
Since 2009, SPAN Enterprises has served trucking industry professionals with innovative cloud-based software solutions including ExpressTruckTax, TruckLogics, and ExpressIFTA. Hundreds of thousands of truckers look to SPAN Enterprises for affordable prices and excellent customer support. Additional SPAN Enterprises products include PayWow, ACAWise, 123PayStubs, ExpressExtension, ExpressEFile, and ExpressTaxExempt. These simplified tax and payroll products have revitalized the process of paying contractors and employees, staying ACA compliant, and e-filing business-related taxes. From their Rock Hill, SC office, SPAN Enterprises works every day toward a better future full of possibilities for every one of their clients. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit https://www.spanenterprises.com/.
