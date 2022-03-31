Expressifta Has Been Acquired by Trucklogics, a Leading Trucking Management Software

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / ExpressIFTA is proud to announce that it has been acquired by TruckLogics, a leading Trucking Management Software company, and has been integrated into its existing application. The same great IFTA reporting features from ExpressIFTA will be available for this new release in TruckLogics. No subscription is required to create an IFTA Report in TruckLogics, this time-saving feature is available to all.

The report guarantees accurate tax calculations, automatic tax rate updates for all jurisdictions every quarter, as well as Miles to Kilometers and Gallons to Liters conversions. Trucklogics IFTA reporting generates reports on State forms and has readily available customer support via phone, email, and live chat. Records stay in the system for up to four years and reports are accessible at any time from anywhere.

When creating an IFTA report in TruckLogics, the data can be imported using an easy-to-use excel template or through manual entry. TruckLogics also integrates with ELDs to make generating the IFTA report easier than ever.

When asked about this partnership, the CEO and Co-Founder, Agie Sundaram, of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TruckLogics, responded: "TruckLogics is excited to acquire ExpressIFTA. This creates an opportunity for us to better serve the trucking industry and expand our robust offerings."

To get started with TruckLogics IFTA Reporting for the upcoming quarter visit trucklogics.com.

TruckLogics is a leading Trucking Management Software that helps in all aspects of trucking business management. From dispatching, accounting, recording equipment maintenance, and even paying drivers, TruckLogics does it all.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TruckLogics, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, ExpressTruckTax, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

