U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.27
    -0.33 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8850
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,932.65
    +356.55 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

ExpressTaxExempt is Now Accepting Form 990 Series E-Filing for the 2021 Tax Year

·2 min read

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / ExpressTaxExempt, developed by software company SPAN Enterprises, is an IRS-authorized e-filing solution designed for nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations. ExpressTaxExempt is dedicated to helping nonprofit, and tax-exempt organizations remain tax compliant and file their annual 990 series returns quickly and easily. ExpressTaxExempt is now accepting Form 990 series e-filing for the 2021 tax year.

Now that filing 990 series returns electronically has been mandated, having a trustworthy e-filing partner by your side is as important as ever. ExpressTaxExemptsupports e-filing of Form 990, 990-EZ, 990-PF, 990-N, CA 199, 1120-POL, and extension Form 8868. ExpressTaxExempt's cloud-based software ensures that returns are transmitted to the IRS securely and efficiently.

CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, Agie Sundaram stated, "We look forward to another year of assisting organizations with their 990 series filing requirements and are excited to help the many organizations that are new to e-filing by providing them with the best features, resources, and live support on the market."

When e-filing with ExpressTaxExempt, organizations can invite members to review and approve returns before transmitting them to the IRS, provide members with account access to assist with their nonprofit tax filing, and quickly identify IRS instruction errors in their form using ExpressTaxExempt's internal audit.

Organizations will also receive 990 Schedules for no additional cost, instant notifications on their return's status, and a choice of form-based or interview style filing. Among all of these helpful features, ExpressTaxExempt also has a dedicated, live customer support team that is there to answer questions and provide assistance to organizations during their filing process.

ExpressTaxExempt provides organizations with convenient and user-friendly solutions for meeting their IRS filing requirements. Nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations can visit expresstaxexempt.com to seamlessly e-file their 990 series return for the 2021 tax year.

About SPAN Enterprises:

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing business management and e-filing applications such as TruckLogics and ExpressTruckTax, PayWow, and TaxBandits, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com.

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Kate Marshall, Content Writer at kate@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: ExpressTruckTax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685508/ExpressTaxExempt-is-Now-Accepting-Form-990-Series-E-Filing-for-the-2021-Tax-Year

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft beats Q2 estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Marriage Penalty vs. Marriage Bonus: How Taxes Work

    Even if your wedding was all about eternal love, companionship and mason jars wrapped in twine, don’t fool yourself: at the end of the day, your marriage is essentially a tax arrangement in the eyes of the state. When two … Continue reading → The post Marriage Penalty vs. Marriage Bonus: How Taxes Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Bitcoin's Correction Continues for Now, but Eventually It Could Go 'Parabolic,' Says Peter Brandt

    Bitcoin (BTC) selling pressure is not over yet, although a confirmed shake out could give way to new highs, according to chartist Peter Brandt. The recent down move occurred on low trading volume, which was seen during previous price bottoms. For now, Brandt remains anchored to BTC's long-term narrative.

  • Taxes 2022: Important changes to know for this year's tax season

    Key changes to the tax code during the pandemic may make doing taxes a little more complicated this year.

  • Three Market Gurus Tell You Exactly When Stocks Will Stop Falling

    Watching trillions of dollars evaporate gets the imagination reeling. Already three strategists try to find when the S&P 500 might bottom.

  • Microsoft Beats Quarterly Estimates But Stock Continues Slide

    Software kingpin Microsoft late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the December quarter. But Microsoft stock continued its monthlong slide.

  • The Fed aims to ‘avoid volatility at all costs,’ strategist says

    Brigg Macadam Founding Partner Greg Swenson and DailyFX Chief Strategist John Kicklighter join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from the Fed this week and how to invest accordingly.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Whenever the Dow and the S&P 500 fall below this key support level, stocks typically come roaring back

    The U.S. market breached its 200-day moving average last week and, true to form, reversed course and staged a snapback rally.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had risen 2.9% as of the market close on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson announced fourth-quarter sales of $24.8 billion. The company posted earnings per share of $1.77 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Microsoft stock turns green after strong sales forecast, reversing a post-earnings decline

    Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021 and easily topped earnings expectations, but shares still fell in late trading Tuesday.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Sports betting: ‘It’s still early days’ for companies like DraftKings, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Jed Kelly joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for sports betting, how patient investors must be as more states roll out legalization, and the business model in creating immersive sports betting experiences.

  • Wells Fargo to raise dividend by 25%

    Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. rose 0.4% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the bank said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 25%. For shareholders of record on Feb. 4, the bank will pay out on March 1 a dividend of 25 cents a share, up from 20 cents in the previous quarter. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.87%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.66% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.42%. "As I

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).