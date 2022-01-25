ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / ExpressTaxExempt, developed by software company SPAN Enterprises, is an IRS-authorized e-filing solution designed for nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations. ExpressTaxExempt is dedicated to helping nonprofit, and tax-exempt organizations remain tax compliant and file their annual 990 series returns quickly and easily. ExpressTaxExempt is now accepting Form 990 series e-filing for the 2021 tax year.

Now that filing 990 series returns electronically has been mandated, having a trustworthy e-filing partner by your side is as important as ever. ExpressTaxExemptsupports e-filing of Form 990 , 990-EZ, 990-PF, 990-N, CA 199, 1120-POL, and extension Form 8868. ExpressTaxExempt's cloud-based software ensures that returns are transmitted to the IRS securely and efficiently.

CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, Agie Sundaram stated, "We look forward to another year of assisting organizations with their 990 series filing requirements and are excited to help the many organizations that are new to e-filing by providing them with the best features, resources, and live support on the market."

When e-filing with ExpressTaxExempt, organizations can invite members to review and approve returns before transmitting them to the IRS, provide members with account access to assist with their nonprofit tax filing , and quickly identify IRS instruction errors in their form using ExpressTaxExempt's internal audit.

Organizations will also receive 990 Schedules for no additional cost, instant notifications on their return's status, and a choice of form-based or interview style filing. Among all of these helpful features, ExpressTaxExempt also has a dedicated, live customer support team that is there to answer questions and provide assistance to organizations during their filing process.

ExpressTaxExempt provides organizations with convenient and user-friendly solutions for meeting their IRS filing requirements. Nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations can visit expresstaxexempt.com to seamlessly e-file their 990 series return for the 2021 tax year.

About SPAN Enterprises:

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing business management and e-filing applications such as TruckLogics and ExpressTruckTax, PayWow, and TaxBandits, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com .

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Kate Marshall, Content Writer at kate@spanenterprises.com .

