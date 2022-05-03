U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,175.49
    +20.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.26
    +67.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,563.76
    +27.74 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.45
    +15.54 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.81
    -2.36 (-2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.20
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1300
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,715.39
    -845.85 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.65
    -19.59 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

ExpressTaxExempt Provides a Complete Form 990 E-Filing Solution for Nonprofits

·2 min read

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / The deadline for tax-exempt organizations to file their 990 series returns is approaching on May 16th, 2022. ExpressTaxExempt provides exempt organizations and tax professionals with an IRS-authorized, one-stop tax filing solution for 990 series returns.

Organizations that operate on a calendar tax year or filed an Extension Form 8868 for the November 15 deadline may have a May 16th 990 series return deadline.

Organizations filing a 990 series return for the calendar year 2021 must file their returns electronically. With ExpressTaxExempt, organizations can securely e-file 990-N, 990, 990-EZ, 990-PF, 990-T, 8868, and CA 199 forms.

When e-filing with ExpressTaxExempt, organizations can take advantage of the following features:

  • Live customer support by phone, email, or chat

  • Form-based or interview-based filing options

  • Add users to manage account information

  • Internal audit reviews return for errors

  • Instant updates on return filing status

  • Add board members to review and approve the return

  • Attach 990 Schedules for free

  • Retransmit IRS rejected returns for free

With the helpful tools and comprehensive step-by-step guidance ExpressTaxExempt equips its clients with, they may complete their Form 990 confidently and securely. Nonprofits can gain peace of mind knowing their tax-exempt status is protected with ExpressTaxExempt.

CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt, Agie Sundaram stated, "We are prepared for another busy May and look forward to providing tax-exempt organizations and tax professionals with a seamless e-filing solution to help them meet all of their IRS filing requirements."

Create a free ExpressTaxExempt account today to e-file a 990 series return by the May 16 deadline!

About ExpressTaxExempt

ExpressTaxExempt is a SOC 2 certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider for IRS 990 series returns. ExpressTaxExempt provides simple e-file solutions for tax-exempt organizations, foundations, and tax professionals.

About SPAN Enterprises:

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company ofExpressTaxExempt and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing business management and e-filing applications such as TruckLogics and ExpressTruckTax, and TaxBandits, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com.

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Kate Marshall, Content Writer at kate@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699992/ExpressTaxExempt-Provides-a-Complete-Form-990-E-Filing-Solution-for-Nonprofits

Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • How will boomers draw down their 401(k) balances?

    Recent studies have found that past generations drew down their financial assets very slowly in retirement, leaving much of their savings untouched throughout old age. This finding always seemed obvious to me, given that older cohorts had lifetime income from defined-benefit plans to cover their spending and could keep their financial assets for late-life medical expenses or bequests. While most households with heads born between 1920 and 1940 had access to a defined-benefit plan, the youngest baby boomers, born in 1965, have almost no access to such plans.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be Next on Warren Buffett's Shopping List

    It looks as though Warren Buffett is buying stocks again. These three have the qualities he looks for.

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped 24.3% in April

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Twitter warns Musk risk factor could cost its staff and advertisers

    Fears continue over planned changes to Twitter's culture instituted by senior execs such as its head of legal, Vijaya Gadde.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are heading 2.6% lower at 12:11 p.m. ET on Tuesday on no news specific to the movie theater operator, although it's preparing to release its first-quarter earnings report next Monday. Wall Street is expecting AMC to report a loss of $0.63 per share this quarter on revenue of $736 million, well ahead of last year's loss of $1.42 per share on $148 million in revenue, but still substantially below its 2019 totals. With only a few movies that made a mark in the quarter, AMC's results are likely to be stellar in comparison to last year, but not enough to indicate business is healthy.

  • Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

    The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. JP Morgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup combined put aside a $3.36 billion in credit loss reserves in the first quarter. Spreads on five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Goldman Sachs closed at $108.92 on Monday, Morgan Stanley at $104.96 and Citigroup at $107.94, their highest in at least two years.

  • Pfizer beats revenue estimates on COVID vaccine sales, misses on earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Pfizer.

  • Expect AMD to Crush Earnings Today, Says Top Analyst

    Semiconductors manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is getting ready to report its Q1 2022 earnings and those earnings are due out... this evening ! With earnings now just hours away, investment banker Susquehanna snuck out one last quick note, to prepare investors for what's coming. If you own AMD stock, you're probably going to like what you're going to hear. The "tl;dr" on today's note, authored by 5-star analyst Christopher Rolland, of Susquehanna, is that (1) analysts are forecasting t

  • Who Should Not Buy an Annuity?

    An annuity can provide a steady stream of income for retirement. This type of insurance contract allows you to pay a premium up front, then receive payments from the annuity company at a later date. Annuities offer some financial advantages, … Continue reading → The post Who Should Not Buy an Annuity? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.