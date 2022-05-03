ExpressTaxExempt Provides a Complete Form 990 E-Filing Solution for Nonprofits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / The deadline for tax-exempt organizations to file their 990 series returns is approaching on May 16th, 2022. ExpressTaxExempt provides exempt organizations and tax professionals with an IRS-authorized, one-stop tax filing solution for 990 series returns.

Organizations that operate on a calendar tax year or filed an Extension Form 8868 for the November 15 deadline may have a May 16th 990 series return deadline.

Organizations filing a 990 series return for the calendar year 2021 must file their returns electronically. With ExpressTaxExempt, organizations can securely e-file 990-N , 990, 990-EZ, 990-PF, 990-T, 8868, and CA 199 forms.

When e-filing with ExpressTaxExempt , organizations can take advantage of the following features:

Live customer support by phone, email, or chat

Form-based or interview-based filing options

Add users to manage account information

Internal audit reviews return for errors

Instant updates on return filing status

Add board members to review and approve the return

Attach 990 Schedules for free

Retransmit IRS rejected returns for free

With the helpful tools and comprehensive step-by-step guidance ExpressTaxExempt equips its clients with, they may complete their Form 990 confidently and securely. Nonprofits can gain peace of mind knowing their tax-exempt status is protected with ExpressTaxExempt.

CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt, Agie Sundaram stated, "We are prepared for another busy May and look forward to providing tax-exempt organizations and tax professionals with a seamless e-filing solution to help them meet all of their IRS filing requirements."

Create a free ExpressTaxExempt account today to e-file a 990 series return by the May 16 deadline!

About ExpressTaxExempt

ExpressTaxExempt is a SOC 2 certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider for IRS 990 series returns. ExpressTaxExempt provides simple e-file solutions for tax-exempt organizations, foundations, and tax professionals.

Story continues

About SPAN Enterprises:

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing business management and e-filing applications such as TruckLogics and ExpressTruckTax, and TaxBandits, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com .

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Kate Marshall, Content Writer at kate@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699992/ExpressTaxExempt-Provides-a-Complete-Form-990-E-Filing-Solution-for-Nonprofits



