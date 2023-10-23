Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Expro Group Holdings N.V.'s (NYSE:XPRO) future prospects. Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The US$2.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$20m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.7m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Expro Group Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expro Group Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Energy Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$59m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 42% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Expro Group Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Expro Group Holdings currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning oil and gas company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

