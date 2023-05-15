Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Expro Group Holdings N.V.'s (NYSE:XPRO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The US$1.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$20m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$15m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Expro Group Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 6 of the American Energy Services analysts is that Expro Group Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$123m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 24% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Expro Group Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Expro Group Holdings currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning oil and gas company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

